There’s been a lot of speculation about Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman’s physical and mental health. NBC News reporter Dasha Burns’ recent interview didn’t do anything to allay our concerns (though it did inspire an army of liberal blue-checks and self-appointed medical experts to rush in and defend Fetterman from totally fair criticisms).

Anyway, needless to say, Team Fetterman is pulling out all the stops in order to convince voters that he’s the man for the job.

Recovering from a stroke in public isn’t easy. But in January, I’m going to be much better – and Dr. Oz will still be a fraud. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 12, 2022

Is January your hard deadline or … ?

Stroke recovery isn't always linear. It's a heck of a promise to guess where one's health and recovery is going to be in several months. And if he's wrong? What then? https://t.co/gkCZ9NxcWI — Brittany (@bccover) October 12, 2022

This really is the only play the Fetterman campaign has at this point, so I am not surprised they are leaning into it- but I don't think it's going to do well outside of the "very online" set. — Brittany (@bccover) October 12, 2022

And it’s only the “very online” set who will read this tweet and be impressed:

Dr. Oz is both perfectly healthy + extremely wealthy. Must be nice. Most Pennsylvanians aren’t. Who do you think is going to fight for them? — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 12, 2022

Well, let’s think about this. We know for a fact that John Fetterman’s got financial security, thanks in no small part to his wealthy family. So this attempt to paint himself as a hero of the working class is pretty dishonest.

“Mr. Fetterman grew up affluent near York, Pa. For 13 years, he was the mayor of Braddock, a town outside Pittsburgh devastated by industrial collapse. The job paid $150 a year, and his family supported him until he became lieutenant governor at age 49.” https://t.co/4fwh7SZu0v — max (@MaxNordau) October 12, 2022

You really think this lazy do-nothing is going to fight for you when he let mommy and daddy support him until he was 49? https://t.co/34V9tBb6BJ — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 12, 2022

You lived off your wealthy parents most of your adult life. This isn't a compelling criticism bro — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) October 12, 2022

Know what else isn’t a compelling criticism? That your opponent is perfectly healthy.

It’s really interesting that health and wealth are the two things that Fetterman would choose to zero in on to argue that he’s more qualified to serve than Dr. Oz. Because, see, Fetterman and Oz have the wealth in common, but with that tweet, Fetterman’s also effectively admitting that when it comes to the health, he comes up short. Very short.

weird way to admit you're not healthy…. — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 12, 2022

So you aren’t healthy? Weird flex. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 12, 2022

Right?

“My name is John Fetterman and I’m not healthy.” pic.twitter.com/HSXKPgJMye — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 12, 2022

Yikes, John.

First time I’ve seen a candidate portray his opponent’s good health as a liability https://t.co/3yF5QjWlyJ — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 12, 2022

It’s certainly a bold strategy, we’ve gotta give him that.

"My opponent is healthy and extremely successful." "I'm fat, unhealthy, and have never had a real job." "Vote for me, Pennsylvania." https://t.co/e9IVwy1fOV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 12, 2022

The longer we stare at Fetterman’s tweet, the worse it comes off.

It's what happens when you work. Most Pennsylvanians work. Most Pennsylvanians are not unhealthy and lying about it. And most Pennsylvanians don't have mommy and daddy giving them money until they are 49. You didn't fight for yourself. You won't fight for anyone else. https://t.co/34V9tBs9DJ — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 12, 2022

He’s a weak man. He couldn’t fight for Pennsylvanians even if he wanted to.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!