There’s been a lot of speculation about Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman’s physical and mental health. NBC News reporter Dasha Burns’ recent interview didn’t do anything to allay our concerns (though it did inspire an army of liberal blue-checks and self-appointed medical experts to rush in and defend Fetterman from totally fair criticisms).

Anyway, needless to say, Team Fetterman is pulling out all the stops in order to convince voters that he’s the man for the job.

Is January your hard deadline or … ?

And it’s only the “very online” set who will read this tweet and be impressed:

Well, let’s think about this. We know for a fact that John Fetterman’s got financial security, thanks in no small part to his wealthy family. So this attempt to paint himself as a hero of the working class is pretty dishonest.

Know what else isn’t a compelling criticism? That your opponent is perfectly healthy.

It’s really interesting that health and wealth are the two things that Fetterman would choose to zero in on to argue that he’s more qualified to serve than Dr. Oz. Because, see, Fetterman and Oz have the wealth in common, but with that tweet, Fetterman’s also effectively admitting that when it comes to the health, he comes up short. Very short.

Right?

Yikes, John.

It’s certainly a bold strategy, we’ve gotta give him that.

The longer we stare at Fetterman’s tweet, the worse it comes off.

He’s a weak man. He couldn’t fight for Pennsylvanians even if he wanted to.

***

