OK. We get that a lot of lefties are hellbent on weaponizing Hurricane Ian against Ron DeSantis. Well, we don’t “get” it in the sense that it’s absolutely disgusting and insane, but we understand why they’re trying so hard: they’re terrified of Ron DeSantis. More terrified than they are of any hurricane or natural disaster, in fact.

The Left and the MSM have been gunning for DeSantis since day one. One of those lefties is Lesley Abravanel, who, if you’ll recall, recently encouraged her followers to stick it to Ron and Casey DeSantis by donating to Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida. She’s back at her shenanigans again this morning, this time by focusing on the staggering number of Sanibel and Pine Island residents who are still missing after Ian swept through:

Wow. Those numbers are unbelievable. We mean that literally: we don’t believe them. Especially after a loon like Pam Keith chimes in:

So, for those of you keeping score at home, insane person Pam Keith endorses fellow insane person Lesley Abravanel’s insanity. That right there should tell you all you need to know.

Now back to Abravanel’s original tweet. What the eff, Lesley?

It’s really not.

Oh, don’t worry. She’s got a source:

She totally did.

Why does anyone still take this woman seriously as a serious person?

 

According to our very reliable sources, Lesley Abravanel is an angry little garbage person who should be regarded as such.

***

***

