OK. We get that a lot of lefties are hellbent on weaponizing Hurricane Ian against Ron DeSantis. Well, we don’t “get” it in the sense that it’s absolutely disgusting and insane, but we understand why they’re trying so hard: they’re terrified of Ron DeSantis. More terrified than they are of any hurricane or natural disaster, in fact.

The Left and the MSM have been gunning for DeSantis since day one. One of those lefties is Lesley Abravanel, who, if you’ll recall, recently encouraged her followers to stick it to Ron and Casey DeSantis by donating to Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida. She’s back at her shenanigans again this morning, this time by focusing on the staggering number of Sanibel and Pine Island residents who are still missing after Ian swept through:

Sanibel/Pine Island source: It's really bad down there.

The missing person count is up to around 4000 but there's roadblocks to accurately reconciling that number. There's a significant number suicides from the storm. Folks didn't evacuate, got flooded out, knew they were about — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) October 10, 2022

to drown but chose to end their life instead. They wanted someone on the phone with them in their final moments. A staff of 16 clerical workers took about 5300 calls and only missed about 50 or so. DeSantis is trying to block media from covering his disaster.#RemoveRon — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) October 10, 2022

Wow. Those numbers are unbelievable. We mean that literally: we don’t believe them. Especially after a loon like Pam Keith chimes in:

Do NOT just focus on the number of dead people from Ian. The number of missing people is likely to be shocking. My guess is that’s it’s going to be much higher than 5K. https://t.co/warxrJDY79 — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) October 10, 2022

So, for those of you keeping score at home, insane person Pam Keith endorses fellow insane person Lesley Abravanel’s insanity. That right there should tell you all you need to know.

Now back to Abravanel’s original tweet. What the eff, Lesley?

If this is true, it's horrific! — Berta Massaro 🌻🕊🇺🇦 (@BertaMassaro) October 10, 2022

It’s really not.

Oh please I have family there and am heading there this week and all that you just tweeted is not confirmed at all. pic.twitter.com/Z9E4JbW4vI — Karla1953 (@Karla1953) October 10, 2022

This is obviously not true. There are not 4,000 missing people in Sanibel Island and Pine Island. Miami Herald content creator Lesley Abravanel making up completely insane conspiracy theories. https://t.co/nC3ChsywCb — max (@MaxNordau) October 10, 2022

What is your source for this? — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) October 10, 2022

Citation please — Weaponizd Fed (@WeaponizD1) October 10, 2022

Source this or shut up, ghoul. https://t.co/7intrHykQg — EEE (@EEElverhoy) October 10, 2022

Oh, don’t worry. She’s got a source:

My source's wife is one of the clerical workers in the throes of this. She can not go on record because we have a petty, vindictive, dangerous governor and she is there to help people not to fight a governor running an imaginary presidential campaign. — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) October 10, 2022

Abravanel’s source is that she made it up. https://t.co/jL1GMmzLJU — max (@MaxNordau) October 10, 2022

She totally did.

You're citing a second hand source? You didn't even talk to the "clerical worker?" The janitor wasn't available? This is journalism? — Lazar Wolf (@lazarwolfbk) October 10, 2022

No one said it was journalism. I am tweeting what my source is reporting through her husband. They are a lot more reliable than the propaganda office in Tally! — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) October 10, 2022

Why does anyone still take this woman seriously as a serious person?

Miami Herald content creator Lesley Abravanel admits to not being a journalist, but also claims that the numbers that she made up are more accurate than verified numbers. https://t.co/TiR5scdKFF — max (@MaxNordau) October 10, 2022

Ok, so to confirm: you haven't actually talked to the source of this information; you haven't corroborated it with other sources; and you don't claim to be reporting this information under any professional guise. So…you're just…what? Telling us your opinion? — Lazar Wolf (@lazarwolfbk) October 10, 2022

According to our very reliable sources, Lesley Abravanel is an angry little garbage person who should be regarded as such.

Get off twitter honey. You’re drunk — CommonSenseWhisperer_JackieO (@JackieO1967) October 10, 2022

***

Related:

Did the AP think they wouldn’t get caught red-handed trying to push blatantly false narrative about Ron DeSantis’ leadership?

DeSantis spox says AP’s Pine Island story (after getting busted pushing a false narrative & deleting the tweet) is STILL not accurate

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!