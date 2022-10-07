Yesterday we told you about the Associated Press tweeting a story about Pine Island in Florida. Here’s what the tweet said:

Following Hurricane Ian’s destruction, many residents on Florida’s Pine Island have stayed put for days without electricity and other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired.

“Hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired.” Yeah, about that… the previous day Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made it known that the bridge connecting Pine Island with the mainland had been reconstructed and was open after just three days:

Construction on the Pine Island bridge has been completed today – just three days after construction began. Happy to have the state step in and help get our Pine Island residents back on their feet. pic.twitter.com/a8GqPoHtP1 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 6, 2022

In other words, the Associated Press got busted pushing a false narrative.

After that, the backpedaling began:

A temporary bridge has been installed to reconnect Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, with the mainland. (AP deleted a tweet sent Thursday that included a video from Wednesday before the temporary bridge was installed.)https://t.co/Pbzi4VhNDN — The Associated Press (@AP) October 6, 2022

DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin then pointed out how the AP is still getting it wrong:

Still not accurate, @AP. Florida National Guardsmen were also bringing supplies in by helicopter – First Lady even helped unload. No mention of completion timeline on bridge or all the state and local responders that came together around the clock to buildhttps://t.co/pjco4lSh46 pic.twitter.com/ZXgbQK7tJ9 — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) October 7, 2022

“Still not accurate” should be the Associated Press’s slogan.

How is American Pravda supposed to know that? They’re reporting from Minneapolis. Can’t bother to send any of their activists to Lee County — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 7, 2022

No time for basic research when you have an angle to push! — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) October 7, 2022

They got out the preferred narrative so perhaps the AP did their job as they see it.

It wasn’t just a day-late video oopsie. You guys were apparently unaware that the bridge had been completed. Pathetic. — Cecelia (@Ceceliaism) October 6, 2022

I’m sure they knew. But many more will see the OG tweet than the correction. — Isidro Prince (@IsidroPrince4) October 6, 2022

Ah, “journalism”!

That mistake would never have happened if it were a Dem Governor. https://t.co/ZWZlNfNaQF — Cosmic Swami 🪐 🇺🇸Ultra Addition🇺🇸 (@Constitution45) October 7, 2022

Exactly, which is why they’re not “mistakes.”

