Yesterday we told you about the Associated Press tweeting a story about Pine Island in Florida. Here’s what the tweet said:

Following Hurricane Ian’s destruction, many residents on Florida’s Pine Island have stayed put for days without electricity and other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired.

“Hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired.” Yeah, about that… the previous day Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made it known that the bridge connecting Pine Island with the mainland had been reconstructed and was open after just three days:

In other words, the Associated Press got busted pushing a false narrative.

After that, the backpedaling began:

DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin then pointed out how the AP is still getting it wrong:

“Still not accurate” should be the Associated Press’s slogan.

They got out the preferred narrative so perhaps the AP did their job as they see it.

Ah, “journalism”!

Exactly, which is why they’re not “mistakes.”

Editor’s Note:

