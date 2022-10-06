Not gonna lie … we were pleasantly surprised by the Associated Press’ recent foray into actual journalism with their story about Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s record as a lieutenant governor. And, not gonna lie … we didn’t expect for it to take.

It wasn’t very long before the AP went right back to doing what they do best: pure partisan hackery.

Take a look at this tweet:

Notice anything about that tweet? Well, for one thing, the story it links to is was published on October 2:

From the AP’s story:

The largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, Pine Island has been largely cut off from the outside world. Ian heavily damaged the only bridge to the island, leaving it only reachable by boat or air. For many, the volunteers from the non-profit Medic Corps were the first people they have seen from outside the island in days.

Pine Island has long been known for its quiet, small-town atmosphere and mangrove trees. It’s a popular destination for fishing, kayaking and canoeing. Now, bleak scenes of destruction are everywhere in this shattered paradise.

Houses have been reduced to splinters and boats have been tossed onto roadways. The island has no power, and no running water – save for a few hours on Friday when one resident said they were able to take a shower. A community of mobile homes was destroyed.

One of the problems with tweeting out a story about a natural disaster four days after it was originally published is that a lot can change in those four days. And, in fact, a lot has changed in those four days:

The bridge was repaired yesterday, you say?

How interesting.

If the bridge was repaired yesterday, then why did the AP send out a tweet and a story about Pine Island residents being trapped because there’s no bridge to the mainlan— ah.

You know what they say: AP gonna AP.

Might as well rope PolitiFact into this one. This particular bit of bad journalism is gonna take some extra hands to spin because it’s so obviously terrible.

We know what their job is supposed to be. They just have no interest in actually doing it.

The public is right to have no faith in journalism. Is the AP incompetent or just lazy? We report, you deride.

Maybe DeSantis should take over the AP.

