John Oliver is proof that if you work hard enough, you can get a sweet gig that you’re not even remotely qualified for. At least if you’re a liberal.

Much like his fellow “The Daily Show” graduate Samantha Bee, Oliver managed to parlay his career as a comedian into a job hosting a critically beloved show about politics. And, if there’s any justice in the world, much like Samantha Bee, Oliver’s days as the host of a critically beloved show about politics are numbered.

Check out this clip of Oliver praising public defender and political commentator Olayemi Olurin DESTROYING and OBLITERATING Reason’s Robby Soave over the death of Jayland Walker, who was shot by police while fleeing from them during a pursuit:

Is there such a thing as toxic smugness? Because if so, John Oliver has it. He has it oozing from every single pore.

Twitchy staple @AGHamilton29 sees right through Oliver’s schtick, and he took the hacky host to task:

Trending

For John Oliver, nonsense is the right response. This is how he operates.

***

Related:

John Oliver’s purportedly honest conversation about Israel’s ‘f*cking war crime’ also contains a healthy amount of America bashing

Christopher Rufo responds to John Oliver’s rant about the anti-critical race theory movement

Christina Pushaw weighs in after John Oliver used story related to Biden’s Afghanistan disaster to make a joke about poor leadership of… Ron DeSantis

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: "Last Week Tonight"@AGHamilton29Jayland WalkerJohn OliverOlayemi OlurinRobby Soave