John Oliver is proof that if you work hard enough, you can get a sweet gig that you’re not even remotely qualified for. At least if you’re a liberal.

Much like his fellow “The Daily Show” graduate Samantha Bee, Oliver managed to parlay his career as a comedian into a job hosting a critically beloved show about politics. And, if there’s any justice in the world, much like Samantha Bee, Oliver’s days as the host of a critically beloved show about politics are numbered.

Check out this clip of Oliver praising public defender and political commentator Olayemi Olurin DESTROYING and OBLITERATING Reason’s Robby Soave over the death of Jayland Walker, who was shot by police while fleeing from them during a pursuit:

Not me getting my flowers on John Oliver’s @LastWeekTonight 🤯🥹 pic.twitter.com/7y2Bty0aqo — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) October 10, 2022

Is there such a thing as toxic smugness? Because if so, John Oliver has it. He has it oozing from every single pore.

Twitchy staple @AGHamilton29 sees right through Oliver’s schtick, and he took the hacky host to task:

This is a great example of why John Oliver is such a dishonest and awful influence on political and policy discourse. https://t.co/NWJrwZ5Lbe — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 10, 2022

He took an edited clip where on person was making awful points and made that person seem like the one providing intelligent commentary. Robby Soave is about as vocal about police abuse as anyone in the press, but in this case we have video evidence backing up their version. — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 10, 2022

The other host suggests 1) Cops were in the wrong to shoot someone that was actively shooting at police after leading them on a high-speed chase & 2) We should ignore the video and what the police said bc police sometimes lie. Oliver painted that nonsense as the right response. — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 10, 2022

For John Oliver, nonsense is the right response. This is how he operates.

He's as big a clown as any. https://t.co/k5ZyQEV1qV — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 10, 2022

