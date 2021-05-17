John Oliver has managed to parlay not being very funny into a pretty successful career as a comedian. But he’s so much more than that.

He’s also seen by many people as some sort of domestic and international policy expert, thanks in no small part to his gig hosting “Last Week Tonight” on HBO.

And if you tuned into his show last night, you were treated to another one of his signature hot takes

If John Oliver were serious about having an honest conversation about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he wouldn’t be unleashing his full fury upon Israel for defending itself from terrorists, particularly considering how committed the Israeli military is to mitigating civilian collateral damage (something Hamas is not even remotely concerned about).

Moronic argument. One side fires thousands of rockets indiscriminately at Israel. The other targets specific military installation. One side actively tries to sacrifice their own children as "martyrs." The other does everything to protect its own children. — ☣️🔋TSLAQAnonEnrichCom🔋☣️ (@varbmos) May 17, 2021

And to protect Palestinian children. But blind anti-Zionism and antisemitism don’t allow for that discussion.

Seems like it should be obvious that criticizing Israeli policies is not criticizing Judaism, and this makes a point about proportional suffering that seems almost impossible to argue. https://t.co/WMJZXfVyLB — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) May 17, 2021

It’s actually quite easy to argue if you’re not an intellectually dishonest bonehead like Trevor Noah. (What is it about “Daily Show” personalities hating Israel and Jews?)

Terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah regularly invoke antisemitic blood libels to justify their murderous campaigns against Israelis. So in that sense, it’s not criticizing Judaism; it’s open hostility to Judaism.

And it’s getting pretty popular.

