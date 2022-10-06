Ilhan Omar has made no secret of her desire to defund the police. Honestly we’re not really sure what she has against them. They don’t even use real handcuffs with her when she takes herself into police custody!

But today, Omar was asked directly about her anti-police position in light of the rise in crime in her home district and state, and suddenly, the reliably loquacious Squad member had nothing to say.

Watch:

Q: “You supported the ‘Defund the Police’ movement — it led to a rise in crime. Do you have any reaction?” Democrat Ilhan Omar: *rolls up car window* pic.twitter.com/v2C17TDqdr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2022

Man. She could not get away from there fast enough!

They never have an answer when confronted https://t.co/HpICc7U6yB — KarMan (@Demandia) October 6, 2022

Never.

But we hope that they’ll continue to be confronted by a reporter here and there and asked to explain their positions. It doesn’t happen nearly enough.

What stands out more to me than anything here is a reporter for once putting a microphone in a Democrats' face and asking a tough question. https://t.co/u0V0BUvnrl — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 6, 2022

More, please.

