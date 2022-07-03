Rep. Ilhan Omar posted these videos celebrating Somali Independence Day in Minneapolis on Saturday:
Every year we close down Lake st. to celebrate Somali Independence Day and celebrating with a sea of Somalis to my favorite banadiri independence song is always special ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pP8K3tARKt
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 3, 2022
But check out the sponsor! “Presented by Amazon”:
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 3, 2022
THANK YOU AMAZON FOR THE GENEROSITY! LET’S DANCE:
Even got Tim to dance along 😜 pic.twitter.com/N5G1ebmYgx
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 3, 2022
Is there any company more hated by Rep. Omar and her Squad comrades?
Jeff Bezos makes over $300 million a day while subjecting Amazon workers of color to brutal working conditions and union busting.
This is the face of 21st century greed.
I joined 50 Members of Congress today in calling for it to end. https://t.co/COvhDRVgu6 https://t.co/4S6CIoQ583
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 5, 2021
And we really do hope Amazon took a tax deduction for this event, too:
Working people paid taxes last year.
Thanks to Trump’s tax scam, Amazon brought in a *$129 million* tax refund.
We need to end the days of greedy corporations reaping the benefits of employees’ hard work.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 17, 2020
Maybe it’s not such a greedy corporation after all?
***
