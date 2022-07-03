Rep. Ilhan Omar posted these videos celebrating Somali Independence Day in Minneapolis on Saturday:

But check out the sponsor! “Presented by Amazon”:

THANK YOU AMAZON FOR THE GENEROSITY! LET’S DANCE:

Is there any company more hated by Rep. Omar and her Squad comrades?

And we really do hope Amazon took a tax deduction for this event, too:

Maybe it’s not such a greedy corporation after all?

