Rep. Ilhan Omar posted these videos celebrating Somali Independence Day in Minneapolis on Saturday:

Every year we close down Lake st. to celebrate Somali Independence Day and celebrating with a sea of Somalis to my favorite banadiri independence song is always special ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pP8K3tARKt — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 3, 2022

But check out the sponsor! “Presented by Amazon”:

THANK YOU AMAZON FOR THE GENEROSITY! LET’S DANCE:

Even got Tim to dance along 😜 pic.twitter.com/N5G1ebmYgx — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 3, 2022

Is there any company more hated by Rep. Omar and her Squad comrades?

Jeff Bezos makes over $300 million a day while subjecting Amazon workers of color to brutal working conditions and union busting. This is the face of 21st century greed. I joined 50 Members of Congress today in calling for it to end. https://t.co/COvhDRVgu6 https://t.co/4S6CIoQ583 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 5, 2021

And we really do hope Amazon took a tax deduction for this event, too:

Working people paid taxes last year. Thanks to Trump’s tax scam, Amazon brought in a *$129 million* tax refund. We need to end the days of greedy corporations reaping the benefits of employees’ hard work. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 17, 2020

Maybe it’s not such a greedy corporation after all?

