Remember that time today when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got fake-arrested and got taken into fake custody with her hands bound behind her back in fake handcuffs?

We laughed and laughed and laughed … and then we laughed some more. And now, we’re also laughing at AOC’s Squad Soul Sister Ilhan Omar, who appears to have gone through a similarly harrowing experience:

Today I was arrested while participating in a civil disobedience action with my fellow Members of Congress outside the Supreme Court. I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights! ✊🏽pic.twitter.com/rpFYOGBDf4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 19, 2022

“Arrested” “in a civil disobedience action.”

Among many reports of multiple female Members of Congress include @ilhanmn being arrested this video has been posted on Facebook which shows a woman who appears to be Rep Omar in handcuffs pic.twitter.com/biXuYIjMFS — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) July 19, 2022

It indeed appears to be Rep. Omar … but what doesn’t appear anywhere in the video is any sign of handcuffs.

Staff confirms this is video of Rep @ilhanmn under arrest and in handcuffs , she and other female Members were arrested in a protest supporting abortion rights in front of the Supreme Court today pic.twitter.com/2RwOAq6U2J — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) July 19, 2022

“Confirms.” We do not think it means what Esme thinks it means.

In this clip, Ilhan Omar appears to be wearing fake handcuffs and walking away alone with her hands behind her back. Because apparently she arrested herself: pic.twitter.com/Z7wqsx7TsJ — John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 19, 2022

Self-arrest is arguably even funnier than what AOC did. Look at her walking, unaccompanied, with her hands clasped together behind her back in invisible handcuffs. It’s just great.

Ilhan Omar also faking handcuffs, incredible https://t.co/pWzADoKjv2 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 19, 2022

Did you catch that wave at the end? Just like AOC’s fist-pump.

She holds her hand up in the end. She is not cuffed lol https://t.co/9lsf3qCdoF — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 19, 2022

Of course she’s not cuffed.

Correction : it’s not clear in this video of @ilhanmn that she is in handcuffs – staff says she has been taken into custody along with other MOC during a pro abortion rights protest – it looks at the end of the clip that she is not in cuffs pic.twitter.com/PLtGJ2dR5C — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) July 19, 2022

Here, let us help you with this little mystery. Tell us if a handcuffed person can do this: pic.twitter.com/dMN3XOXD3y — Shane (@shaner5000) July 19, 2022

So, if I have this straight, at least two people responsible for passing laws–Ilhan Omar and AOC–are protesting the court telling them to pass laws and, to gild the lily, are pretending as if they were handcuffed as they were escorted out of the middle of the street. https://t.co/t5ERGApdUR — Boo (@IzaBooboo) July 19, 2022

How embarrassing for the Democrats.

Oh my gosh Ilhan also faking handcuffs this is the best day. https://t.co/S8qhZf9w7d — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 19, 2022

It’s definitely a great day to be a Squad critic, that’s for sure.

INCREDIBLE. Her staff is telling reporters she was handcuffed when this video shows her raising her hands at the end. Unless she's secretly Super Man she's absolutely not in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/XmgG1lvJVW — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 19, 2022

And, like AOC, being “taken into police custody” looks an awful lot like taking a stroll to where the real party’s at:

If anyone’s curious about the vibe there’s music in the background, a USCP officer just told those detained there’s water on the way, and members and LEOs seem to be chatting, though I can’t hear the conversation. pic.twitter.com/hMgRiE8MdM — Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) July 19, 2022

Sounds pretty fun. How do we get in on that? We’ve got plenty of fake handcuffs we can slap on if that’s all it takes.

"I will continue to do everything in my power.." except the job I was elected and am collecting a taxpayer funded salary to do, which is pass laws. This is just so embarrassing. https://t.co/baiz66gFHz — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 19, 2022

Performance art. You didn't know. This is ART you're looking at. 🤣 — dreadnought (@Dreadnoughtkght) July 19, 2022

ART … and HISTORY.

Martin Luther Cringe https://t.co/DMacy9JpYu — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 19, 2022

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.