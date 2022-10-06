Well, guys, looks like Colorado baker Jack Phillips is back in the news once again:

A Colorado baker who won a partial Supreme Court victory after refusing on religious grounds to make a wedding cake for a gay couple a decade ago is facing complaints he refused to make a birthday cake celebrating a gender transition. https://t.co/fkAUqadRId — The Associated Press (@AP) October 6, 2022

More from the AP:

A lawyer for Jack Phillips on Wednesday urged Colorado’s appeals court — largely on procedural grounds — to overturn last year’s ruling in a lawsuit brought by a transgender woman. The woman, Autumn Scardina, called Phillips’ suburban Denver cake shop in 2017 requesting a birthday cake that had blue frosting on the outside and was pink inside to celebrate her gender transition. At trial last year, Phillips, a Christian, testified he did not think someone could change genders and he would not celebrate “somebody who thinks that they can.” … Scardina, an attorney, attempted to order her cake on the same day in 2017 that the Supreme Court announced it would hear Phillips’ appeal in the wedding cake case. Scardina testified she wanted to “challenge the veracity” of Phillips statements that he would serve LGBT customers. Before filing suit, Scardina first filed a complaint against Phillips with the state and the civil rights commission, which found probable cause that Phillips had discriminated against her. Phillips then filed a federal lawsuit against Colorado, accusing it of a “crusade to crush” him by pursuing the complaint.

Jack Phillips should be loaded by now, what with him being the only baker in the entire state of Colorado. He’s basically got a monopoly on custom cakes.

They're at it again. The only baker in Colorado, apparently. pic.twitter.com/VNMsHMkFYF — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 6, 2022

is there only one baker in Colorado!?!? why do they keep going to the same baker!?!? did someone kill all the Coloradan bakers!?!? https://t.co/w3mAoJIgCw — Lyman Stone 石來民 🦬🦬🦬 (@lymanstoneky) October 6, 2022

Colorado needs to pass a law that allows more than one baker to work in the state. — 🇮🇷🤌🏼🐳 🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 6, 2022

This Autumn Scardina character apparently has some kind of personal vendetta against Jack Phillips. She can’t effing leave him the eff alone.

I bet he also refuses to watch Bros, will probably be sued for that too. — Ban Notice (@BannedNotice) October 6, 2022

The guy just wants to run his cake shop the way he wants to run it. He’s not telling anyone else how to live their lives. And for that, radical LGBTQ+ bullies are trying to ruin his life. It’s sick. These people are genuinely sick in the head.

When will you stop harassing this man? It’s Colorado, not Saudi Arabia. There are literally dozens of other bakeries someone could get a “gender transition” cake. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 6, 2022

Ok, this man's story is well known. Why are they still trying to get him to do something he doesn't want to do? It's simple, don't patronize his business. There are lots of other bakers who will serve them. — B. Edward Goolsby (@goolsbyjazz) October 6, 2022

They are never, ever going to leave this man alone — Ultra-MAGA Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) October 6, 2022

I blame the media. Activists and bullies (same thing) harass this man for their 15 minutes of fame, and American Pravda and other legacy propaganda are all too happy to give it to them — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 6, 2022

