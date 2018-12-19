Yep, it’s the same guy who was sued for refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex wedding. As Twitchy told you back in August, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission again filed suit against Christian baker Jack Phillips for turning down a customer who wanted a gender transition celebration cake.

There are other bakers, you know.

Phillips was back in court Wednesday. ABC 7 reports:

The Colorado Civil Rights Commission said Phillips discriminated against Denver attorney Autumn Scardina because she’s transgender. Phillips’ shop refused to make a cake last year that was blue on the outside and pink on the inside after Scardina revealed she wanted it to celebrate her transition from male to female.

In the lawsuit, [Jack] Phillips’ attorneys say he “believes as a matter of religious conviction that sex — the status of being male or female — is given by God, is biologically determined, is not determined by perceptions or feelings, and cannot be chosen or changed.”

It claims Phillips has been harassed and received death threats and that his small shop was vandalized while the wedding cake case made its way through the courts.

Funny how these people keep coming to Masterpiece Cakeshop knowing the owner is a Christian who refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding.

