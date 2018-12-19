Yep, it’s the same guy who was sued for refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex wedding. As Twitchy told you back in August, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission again filed suit against Christian baker Jack Phillips for turning down a customer who wanted a gender transition celebration cake.

There are other bakers, you know.

Colorado baker back in court after refusing to make cake celebrating gender transition: https://t.co/nVrKCLrHvz pic.twitter.com/yfvmkapB9g — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) December 19, 2018

Phillips was back in court Wednesday. ABC 7 reports:

The Colorado Civil Rights Commission said Phillips discriminated against Denver attorney Autumn Scardina because she’s transgender. Phillips’ shop refused to make a cake last year that was blue on the outside and pink on the inside after Scardina revealed she wanted it to celebrate her transition from male to female. … In the lawsuit, [Jack] Phillips’ attorneys say he “believes as a matter of religious conviction that sex — the status of being male or female — is given by God, is biologically determined, is not determined by perceptions or feelings, and cannot be chosen or changed.” It claims Phillips has been harassed and received death threats and that his small shop was vandalized while the wedding cake case made its way through the courts.

Funny how these people keep coming to Masterpiece Cakeshop knowing the owner is a Christian who refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding.

I have to wonder what the cakes from this place taste like at this point. They must be amazing https://t.co/UOgceVu6ut — Amy☃️🎄 (@AmyOtto8) December 20, 2018

It’s almost like these people are targeting him for his religious beliefs or something. But that can’t be right, because i’ve been assured for years that LGBQ is all about live and let live. — Ironic Glasses (@Ironicglasses) December 20, 2018

Diversity means forcing other people to believe what you do while not having to honor and respect their beliefs. — Anthony (@AnthonyChicago7) December 20, 2018

It’s almost as if people don’t actually want a cake, what they want is to force their perverted beliefs on others. — Nuclear Dave (@woodstockdave) December 20, 2018

This seems like a good use of the court's time. — GuaranteedEtern 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@GuaranteedEtern) December 20, 2018

Omg…leave the guy alone already — Lenora Berg (@berg_lenora) December 20, 2018

It helps when you are *the only* baker in the whole state. — Magic MarkR (@markrugs) December 20, 2018

Are there no other bakeries in all of the state of Colorado?! — SlightStrider (@slightstrider) December 20, 2018

Problem is they are targeting him specifically because he didn't make the first cake. And even then that couple went around looking for a baker who would refuse. — Rob C. (@kassdog) December 19, 2018

Completely intentional to destroy his business. The problem with libs is they can’t let well enough alone, win or lose you must be destroyed — 🇺🇸 KC VOL 🇺🇸 (@VFL_70) December 20, 2018

