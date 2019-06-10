The crusade against Masterpiece Cakeshop isn’t over yet:

Yes, you read that correctly: that says “third.” And it gets better still, because the person suing him this time has done it before. Autumn Scardina, an attorney who should know better, has got one hell of an axe to grind. More:

The newest lawsuit claims Phillips discriminated against Scardina and used deceptive and unfair trade practices.

“The dignity of all citizens in our state needs to be honored. Masterpiece Cakeshop said before the Supreme Court they would serve any baked good to members of the LGBTQ community. It was just the religious significance of it being a wedding cake,” Griesen said. “We don’t believe they’ve been honest with the public.”

In the complaint’s text, Scardina’s attorneys cite testimony in previous court proceedings: “Mr. Phillips, for himself and on behalf of Masterpiece Cakeshop, confirmed that they would happily make the exact same cake requested by Ms. Scardina for other customers.”

Good question. Because Scardina clearly doesn’t understand how the First Amendment works.

And even then they won’t be happy. SJWs like Autumn Scardina are on a mission.

Yep. Meanwhile, a parting thought exercise:

