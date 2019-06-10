The crusade against Masterpiece Cakeshop isn’t over yet:

Third Discrimination Suit Filed Against Masterpiece Cakeshop https://t.co/ItHRDNdx8T — Angelo Bottone (@angelo_bottone) June 9, 2019

Yes, you read that correctly: that says “third.” And it gets better still, because the person suing him this time has done it before. Autumn Scardina, an attorney who should know better, has got one hell of an axe to grind. More:

The newest lawsuit claims Phillips discriminated against Scardina and used deceptive and unfair trade practices. “The dignity of all citizens in our state needs to be honored. Masterpiece Cakeshop said before the Supreme Court they would serve any baked good to members of the LGBTQ community. It was just the religious significance of it being a wedding cake,” Griesen said. “We don’t believe they’ve been honest with the public.” In the complaint’s text, Scardina’s attorneys cite testimony in previous court proceedings: “Mr. Phillips, for himself and on behalf of Masterpiece Cakeshop, confirmed that they would happily make the exact same cake requested by Ms. Scardina for other customers.”

This is harassment. How is this Scardina person still able to practice law? https://t.co/ePbk0SSkZZ — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 10, 2019

Good question. Because Scardina clearly doesn’t understand how the First Amendment works.

At this point… This is simply harassment by the plaintiffs. https://t.co/nwFlG1329l — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 10, 2019

This is targeted and malicious at this point. No judge should even hear this case. — Erin (@xxnezumi) June 10, 2019

He should be counter-suing. This is beyond ridiculous as they are attacking his beliefs. There are other bakers that can and will accommodate.. — Jeff Carlson (@jcarlson1964) June 10, 2019

Why do these people want so much to ruin this man? — Rita McConnell (@52York) June 10, 2019

They won’t stop until they ruin his life and business over his Christian beliefs. https://t.co/73F7h4RiX0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 10, 2019

Such BS! They just want to destroy his life amd won't be happy until they succeed — J. R. (@BravanoJB14) June 10, 2019

And even then they won’t be happy. SJWs like Autumn Scardina are on a mission.

They will never stop until he is out of business. Then they will move on to the next one. — Danny D (@bigpapasc) June 10, 2019

Yep. Meanwhile, a parting thought exercise: