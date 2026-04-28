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White House Trolls the Left Perfectly — ‘No Kings’ Crowd Has Entered the Rage Spiral

justmindy
justmindy | 6:20 PM on April 28, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Oh, this will send the 'No Kings' crowd into an entire rage spiral. It is glorious!

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This picture is the ultimate troll.

It would be so fun if they uploaded videos of their meltdowns. 

Oh, they are reading the room perfectly. If Rupar is mad, they aggravated just the right target audience. 

Guess who else is big mad? Governor Newsom!! 

Someone should remind him of the Poo Map of his state.

Settle down, Piers. It's just a little joke ... kind of like the current state of the UK.

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Leave it to the 'alleged' pedos at the Lincoln Project to imagine the President in tights. Weirdos.

Here's the thing: In normal times, when Democrats were more rational, this kind of ribbing wouldn't be appropriate. But since Obama arrived on the scene in 2008, the Democratic Party has grown increasingly snarky, hyperbolic, and unhinged. Today they're in full meltdown mode—complete with frequent rhetorical (and sometimes literal) lashing out, including attempts on the President's life—so a little pushback feels well-earned.

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Let the rage run through you, libs.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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BLUESKY DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM PIERS MORGAN WHITE HOUSE

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Dr. Wishing Trump Dead Holds Life in Her Hands: Beth Israel Faces Backlash Over Anesthesiologist's Post justmindy
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