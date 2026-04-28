White House Trolls the Left Perfectly — ‘No Kings’ Crowd Has Entered the Rage Spiral

Oh, this will send the 'No Kings' crowd into an entire rage spiral. It is glorious!

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This picture is the ultimate troll.

Trigger Alert! The White House has waited months to make this joke. Coast to coast, humorless liberals are seething, veins bulging. https://t.co/Fy5nUbOXSI — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 28, 2026

It would be so fun if they uploaded videos of their meltdowns.

when you're not reading the room https://t.co/cE8pTnXBJ2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2026

Oh, they are reading the room perfectly. If Rupar is mad, they aggravated just the right target audience.

Top tier rage bait https://t.co/OU3q4YhhCW — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 28, 2026

Guess who else is big mad? Governor Newsom!!

One is the King of the UK

And the other is the King of Bullshit https://t.co/Ik0MVVeiNk — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) April 28, 2026

Someone should remind him of the Poo Map of his state.

BREAKING: 1776 revoked, Monarchy returns to America! https://t.co/sAFj3bSB5v — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 28, 2026

Settle down, Piers. It's just a little joke ... kind of like the current state of the UK.

Whoever is running this account needs a raise 😂😂😂 https://t.co/nvpBVYK26C — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 28, 2026

Leave it to the 'alleged' pedos at the Lincoln Project to imagine the President in tights. Weirdos.

All the right people are pissed off by this. Brilliant 😂 https://t.co/ljDRy2zivK — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) April 28, 2026

Hahaha! The trolling is strong here. https://t.co/bxc1av8Nuw — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) April 28, 2026

i know it’s a played-out talking point by now but seriously can you imagine any other administration posting like this. even if you believe “it’s trolling” do you really think the official white house account should be spending its time trolling everyone by calling trump a king https://t.co/dNfovYNFa9 — emily north (@north0fnorth) April 28, 2026

Here's the thing: In normal times, when Democrats were more rational, this kind of ribbing wouldn't be appropriate. But since Obama arrived on the scene in 2008, the Democratic Party has grown increasingly snarky, hyperbolic, and unhinged. Today they're in full meltdown mode—complete with frequent rhetorical (and sometimes literal) lashing out, including attempts on the President's life—so a little pushback feels well-earned.

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This is gonna go crazy on Bluesky https://t.co/moCjWNh7B3 pic.twitter.com/19AQsHkYkF — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) April 28, 2026

Two Kings but one GOAT! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/PjyAuUjlMv — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) April 28, 2026

Let the rage run through you, libs.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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