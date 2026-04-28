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Joyce Carol Oates: Do You Know Who Else Had a Bunker? Hitler

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 28, 2026
Twitchy

This editor mentioned earlier that he had at least three Ballroom Derangement Syndrome posts in the queue for Tuesday. All of these people have been against the White House having a proper venue for state events ever since President Donald Trump announced it. After an assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night, Trump has suggested that the ballroom would be a secure venue for such high-profile events. This has caused those with BDS to shriek even louder.

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Author Joyce Carol Oates decided to go with the "Do you know who else had an underground bunker?" route. She seems to think Trump's in a rush to complete the bunker under the ballroom because he's anxious to initiate a nuclear conflict before he leaves office.

(This editor still can't get over that an 87-year-old woman is so immature that she refuses to spell out Trump's name.)

The post continues:

… (apparently) minor which has virtually no bearing on the lives of 99.9% of Americans, will not improve anyone's life to any degree, or make much difference in US history.  security is an issue anywhere the US president goes including his golf courses.  unless he plans to never leave The Mammoth Ballroom With the Mammoth Bunker Beneath there will always be security issues so the literal ballroom is hardly the issue.any ideas what The Mammoth Ballroom With the Mammoth Bunker Below really entails?

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First of all, who's "we"? We're not uneasy about the White House having a proper ballroom. But that's because we're not thinking ahead to what it really entails:

The post continues:

… weapons.

T***p's fanatic emphasis on ballroom/bunker might indicate that he anticipates, or will precipitate, a nuclear exchange of some sort, from which he, his staff, & (probably) selected billionaire donors might be protected.

otherwise, it is hard to explain how important this ballroom has suddenly become.  

#WhenIsABallroomNotABallroom?

 It's hard to explain how controversial this ballroom has suddenly become. Do you know who else had an underground bunker? FDR. It was built during World War 11 beneath the East Wing, where it remained for 80 years, and no liberal ever complained about it.

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Oh, she's there.

No, he's in such a rush to build it by January 2029 so he can start a nuclear war and invite all of his billionaire buddies to party in his new bunker.

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Sadly, more than a few people in Oates' replies believe Trump will refuse to step down in 2029 and will continue to rule, directing the military from his new bunker. Just like all of the people who claimed the military was going to have to physically remove Trump from the White House if he lost to Joe Biden in 2020.

***

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

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