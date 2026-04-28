Joyce Carol Oates: Do You Know Who Else Had a Bunker? Hitler

This editor mentioned earlier that he had at least three Ballroom Derangement Syndrome posts in the queue for Tuesday. All of these people have been against the White House having a proper venue for state events ever since President Donald Trump announced it. After an assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night, Trump has suggested that the ballroom would be a secure venue for such high-profile events. This has caused those with BDS to shriek even louder.

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Author Joyce Carol Oates decided to go with the "Do you know who else had an underground bunker?" route. She seems to think Trump's in a rush to complete the bunker under the ballroom because he's anxious to initiate a nuclear conflict before he leaves office.

(This editor still can't get over that an 87-year-old woman is so immature that she refuses to spell out Trump's name.)

the more we hear about The Mammoth Ballroom With the Mammoth Bunker Beneath the more uneasy we are feeling.

why is this so important to T***p? why, right now? in the midst of a war the president has started?



no other US president has ever obsessed so publicly about something so… https://t.co/MQlEMEdKN2 — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) April 28, 2026

The post continues:

… (apparently) minor which has virtually no bearing on the lives of 99.9% of Americans, will not improve anyone's life to any degree, or make much difference in US history. security is an issue anywhere the US president goes including his golf courses. unless he plans to never leave The Mammoth Ballroom With the Mammoth Bunker Beneath there will always be security issues so the literal ballroom is hardly the issue.any ideas what The Mammoth Ballroom With the Mammoth Bunker Below really entails?

First of all, who's "we"? We're not uneasy about the White House having a proper ballroom. But that's because we're not thinking ahead to what it really entails:

Hitler's Führerbunker began as a ballroom extension to a building called the Old Chancelley to which an air raid shelter was added, eventually transformed into a luxurious bunker 50 feet underground that could be hermetically sealed to protect the VIP occupants from chemical… https://t.co/VIrJfQ1Eqs — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) April 28, 2026

The post continues:

… weapons. T***p's fanatic emphasis on ballroom/bunker might indicate that he anticipates, or will precipitate, a nuclear exchange of some sort, from which he, his staff, & (probably) selected billionaire donors might be protected. otherwise, it is hard to explain how important this ballroom has suddenly become. #WhenIsABallroomNotABallroom?

It's hard to explain how controversial this ballroom has suddenly become. Do you know who else had an underground bunker? FDR. It was built during World War 11 beneath the East Wing, where it remained for 80 years, and no liberal ever complained about it.

If only there were a hermetically sealed bunker to protect everyone from your insufferable shitty tweets — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) April 28, 2026

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Absolutely fucking insane take, Joyce pic.twitter.com/6hLXWGYgde — Augustus McCrae (@McCrae18509) April 28, 2026

Every single ridiculous comparison to Hitler is a desecration to the millions of innocent lives lost during WW2. If your mindset is this deranged, please seek professional help, touch grass, go to church - do something, because you are about 5 inches away from complete lunacy. — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) April 28, 2026

Oh, she's there.

So, FDR was a Nazi? His East Wing bunker is still there. Obama used it. — Mephistopheles Simulator (@simulator49625) April 28, 2026

There's already a bunker under the East Wing, nitwit.



Please try getting a grip — Athena (@1trueathena) April 28, 2026

Counterpoint: it wouldn’t be finished until we’ll after he leaves office — what’s up, fellow countrymen? (@supcensors) April 28, 2026

No, he's in such a rush to build it by January 2029 so he can start a nuclear war and invite all of his billionaire buddies to party in his new bunker.

The only thing more unhinged than this absolute fever dream nonsense are the legions of morons in the replies nodding and +1ing it. — B #🟦 (@BKudron) April 28, 2026

Holy shit this is a new level of TDS. Absolutely incredible, congrats — thermous (@thermuus) April 28, 2026

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Really scrapping the bottom of the barrel to come up with this take. Good grief. — Hank Callahan (@callah43590) April 28, 2026

Sadly, more than a few people in Oates' replies believe Trump will refuse to step down in 2029 and will continue to rule, directing the military from his new bunker. Just like all of the people who claimed the military was going to have to physically remove Trump from the White House if he lost to Joe Biden in 2020.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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