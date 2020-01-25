We’ve already seen about a thousand travel photos on Twitter of people giving the finger to Trump Tower in New York and Chicago, but this is the first photo we’ve seen of someone flipping off Masterpiece Cakeshop, the one singled out by the LGBT community for lawsuits. Last we checked, Christian baker Jack Phillips was being sued in 2018 for turning down a customer who wanted a “gender transition celebration” cake, and again in 2019 for discrimination, both times by attorney Autumn Scardina.

We don’t know what Nadia Bolz-Weber did to earn that blue check, but she’s putting it to use by showing that even the little things count, like taking up parking spaces in front of Masterpiece Cakeshop. Vive la Resistance!

Speaking of literally next door, same-sex couples can literally order their wedding cake from the next closest bakery. We hear that Colorado has more than one.

