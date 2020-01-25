We’ve already seen about a thousand travel photos on Twitter of people giving the finger to Trump Tower in New York and Chicago, but this is the first photo we’ve seen of someone flipping off Masterpiece Cakeshop, the one singled out by the LGBT community for lawsuits. Last we checked, Christian baker Jack Phillips was being sued in 2018 for turning down a customer who wanted a “gender transition celebration” cake, and again in 2019 for discrimination, both times by attorney Autumn Scardina.

We don’t know what Nadia Bolz-Weber did to earn that blue check, but she’s putting it to use by showing that even the little things count, like taking up parking spaces in front of Masterpiece Cakeshop. Vive la Resistance!

My 12 step meeting is literally next door to Masterpiece Cake Shop (of anti-gay fame) so as an act of resistance I always choose to take up their best parking spaces. It’s the little things…🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/eqn2nVX439 — Nadia Bolz-Weber (@Sarcasticluther) January 25, 2020

Speaking of literally next door, same-sex couples can literally order their wedding cake from the next closest bakery. We hear that Colorado has more than one.

He would have made them any other cake. Now go harass the Muslim bakers who also refused to make the gay wedding cake. Go on. Do it. — Fiddmeister (@fiddmeister) January 25, 2020

If I was that bitter I'd drink myself into oblivion too. — Corinne (@ConservaGrrl) January 25, 2020

It must be a 12 step program for #TDS. — Tom Thurman (@JTomThurman1) January 25, 2020

Those 12 steps clearly are not helping you 🤷‍♀️ — Chelle2016 (@MLloydette) January 25, 2020

Well, I guess someone isn’t up to step 9. — NotBruinOregon81 (@NotBruinOregon) January 25, 2020

I’m going to make a wild guess that you aren’t entering your meetings with the right frame of mind. — Christie007 (@ChristieinSoCal) January 25, 2020

There’s a 12-step program for petulant fishwives? I learn something new every day. — Abe Froman™ (@WerIstDeinPa) January 26, 2020

You sound stable. They serve the LGBT community by the way, just not custom cakes celebrating things against their religious beliefs. Of course, the government could force them to do that, but then Muslim bakeries would have to make bar mitzvah cakes….. — Jeffrey James (@Jasta1985) January 25, 2020

How brave of you. — The Gentleman Wolf (@iandewolf) January 25, 2020

Maybe they'll send you a cake for all the free publicity you're giving them. — Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) January 26, 2020

Karen, your order is ready. Karen? — Rorschach (@TheWatchEMen) January 26, 2020

I bet you thought this was going to make you look like a badass chick and elicit a bunch of “yassss girl” comments, amirite? Smh… — Slick the Bougie Chick (@navychick1993) January 26, 2020

Just keep coming back, Nadia. — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) January 26, 2020

I'm sure they will never recover from this — Christopher D (@BeJamesMadison1) January 25, 2020

Much brave. Very woke. — Live Free Or Deb ❄❄❄ (@livefreeordeb) January 26, 2020

Those demanding tolerance are always the most intolerant. Looks like you need to keep working on your steps….. — Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) January 25, 2020

Flipping off buildings. Screaming at the sky. This truly is the greatest generation. — JOE FIVE-0 (@Jpmaxx21) January 25, 2020

You sure showed them how to treat others! — Jeff Dornik #SOCIALINJUSTICEBOOK (@JeffTheGK) January 26, 2020

this is the ultimate slacktivism — Hollywood Tiger (@HollywoodTiger) January 25, 2020

The lawsuits were one thing, but I don’t see how they recover from this. — Branden Hankins (@tweetsofhank) January 25, 2020

I just told all my friends about your bravery. They all clapped. — Dr John M Hamblin (@dr_hamblin) January 26, 2020

I think all the employees saw this, closed up shop, and went home for the weekend to recover from the trauma. — JK6781 (@jocaka929) January 25, 2020

Wow. That is Normandy type heroism and bravery. I salute you. — Iditarod Rik (@attyrik) January 26, 2020

Edgy as a spoon. — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) January 25, 2020

I expect the total collapse of Masterpiece Cake Shop within the week after a burn this devastating. — Bryan Walsh (@author_bryan) January 25, 2020

Who’s the hero and who’s the villain in this story again? I can tell you that Jack Phillips is a friend and one of the kindest, honorable people you’ll ever meet. I don’t know NBW, but I think this tweet tells you what you need to know about her. https://t.co/dDAyjmT6r2 — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) January 25, 2020

It's so true! She's missing out on friendship with an incredible man. pic.twitter.com/FmoyWcKiym — Tori Colgan (@toricolgan) January 26, 2020

And for YEARS he has welcomed many people attending the 12-step program. Maybe if @Sarcasticluther actually took the time to know Jack she’d see him as a human being rather than an avatar for her rage. — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) January 26, 2020

