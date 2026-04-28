Oof! JoJoFromJerz's Face Filter Melts as Jack Posobiec Reveals Attempted Trump Shooter Was Her Fan

That's going to leave a mark! Oof!

That moment Jo Jo from Jerz found out the shooter was a fan of hers and retweeted her X posts. pic.twitter.com/P6nDON3kZH — Ally (@AllyJKiss) April 27, 2026

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Jack Poso completely humiliated JoJofromJerz, the gal pal of George Conway, on a Piers Morgan panel. JoJo wanted to focus on 'Donald Trump's violent rhetoric', but Poso quickly let her know the guy who tried to kill Trump this past weekend ... is a far of hers. That's right! He retweeted and followed JoJo. Maybe she should consider her rhetoric.

I hadn’t realize she posted this, but holy crap, do these people have no self-awareness.



“Save our democracy by becoming a dictator!” Just insane. https://t.co/wCWoGL9P2s pic.twitter.com/4i5OWuJDAO — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 28, 2026

It's (D) different when they do it, though.

George Conway’s perpetually-filtered GF having a bad night here on Piers’s show… https://t.co/gALJe81hQO — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 28, 2026

Even @JoJoFromJerz face filters got upset when @JackPosobiec pointed out the attempted shooter was a fan of hers. https://t.co/RaC4QwJeVz — Joe Redden | The Older Millennial (@teameffujoe) April 28, 2026

How embarrassing. It should make her stop and think. It won't because she's too dumb.

Jojo crashing TF out 🤪🤪🤪🤪 https://t.co/uH5mNJDUuX — Jayroo (@jayroo69) April 28, 2026

It's my opinion that @JoJoFromJerz is every bit the domestic terrorist that the shooter is. The only difference is that she uses a keyboard. 💯 https://t.co/YmW2R7o5NF — 𝕂𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕖 𝕝𝕚𝕜𝕖𝕤 𝕚𝕥 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Katie_likes_it) April 28, 2026

People like JoJo and Hasan Piker sit in their comfy homes and write all this terrible rhetoric. They know it will inspire some mentally ill lunatic to go do something like try to shoot the President. They're cowards. They don't want to go to jail or lose their cushy place in Democrat politics.

George Conway and JoJo enjoy nice seats at sporting events and fancy parties. They want other people to do the violence. Hasan like flying across the country and appearing with up and coming Commie politicians on the Left. They wont give any of that up.

Filters so good that they also smooth the brain. https://t.co/wQxjbjgJkp — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) April 28, 2026

Why is she glowing. Can't drop the filter game. https://t.co/2mkzt082lk — NRM84 (@Mappy6984) April 27, 2026

Apparently JoJo has no interest in taking the temperature down — it’s always someone else who is to blame https://t.co/iNtYEQyAZt — JBlake (@JBlakeinTX) April 28, 2026

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JoJo will never turn the temperature down. It's why she has followers. She can't afford to act like a normal human being. She couldn't pay her bills.

To be fair, rage baiting is all she has. She literally can’t stop or her account has no reason to exist



Thus, it’s impossible for her to acknowledge the hypocrisy — JBlake (@JBlakeinTX) April 28, 2026

You absolutely are responsible along with Charlie Kirk’s death as well your hateful rhetoric your nastiness. Your LIES. You’re a vile B***H! https://t.co/0oFGuX47H3 pic.twitter.com/PQb4hr3lh4 — 😈 DEVIL SLAYER 54:17 ☦️ (@DevilSlayer5417) April 28, 2026

We’re not insinuating. It’s a statement of fact. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) April 28, 2026

Bingo.

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