The Internet Is A-BUZZ Over President Trump Holding a Bee
Seashell Formation Enthusiast James Comey Indicted for a Second Time
Richard Stengel: Holding the WHCD at White House Ballroom Could Violate First Amendment
VIP
'Jokes' For Me, Not For Thee: Jake Tapper's Defense of Jimmy Kimmel Gets...
Obama Bro Dan Pfeiffer Says Marco Rubio Is Personally Responsible for AIDS Across...
Angel Dad Joe Abraham to Ro Khanna: My Daughter Was Killed by an...
'Come AGAIN?!' Kash Patel Just LEVELS Tim Walz for Trying to Take CREDIT...
Hakeem Jeffries is STILL Melting Down Over DeSantis ‘Ronmander’ After Cheering Virginia Ge...
Ilhan Omar Tried to Bury Her Stupidity. It's Too Late.
Yesterday, Ilhan Omar Called It WW 11 … Today King Charles the Eleventy-One...
VIP
Loser Still Crying About a Beeper Joke Made YEARS Ago Now Calls Melania...
BAHAHA! Ilhan Omar 'World War Eleven' Memes Are Off the CHARTS Perfection (Here...
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Wishes X a Good Morning and God Bless America...
Bill Melugin Puts Chuck Schumer on the SPOT for Trashing ICE and Border...

Oof! JoJoFromJerz's Face Filter Melts as Jack Posobiec Reveals Attempted Trump Shooter Was Her Fan

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on April 28, 2026
The White House

That's going to leave a mark! Oof!

Advertisement

Jack Poso completely humiliated JoJofromJerz, the gal pal of George Conway, on a Piers Morgan panel. JoJo wanted to focus on 'Donald Trump's violent rhetoric', but Poso quickly let her know the guy who tried to kill Trump this past weekend ... is a far of hers. That's right! He retweeted and followed JoJo. Maybe she should consider her rhetoric. 

It's (D) different when they do it, though.

How embarrassing. It should make her stop and think. It won't because she's too dumb. 

Recommended

The Internet Is A-BUZZ Over President Trump Holding a Bee
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

People like JoJo and Hasan Piker sit in their comfy homes and write all this terrible rhetoric. They know it will inspire some mentally ill lunatic to go do something like try to shoot the President. They're cowards. They don't want to go to jail or lose their cushy place in Democrat politics. 

George Conway and JoJo enjoy nice seats at sporting events and fancy parties. They want other people to do the violence. Hasan like flying across the country and appearing with up and coming Commie politicians on the Left. They wont give any of that up. 

Advertisement

JoJo will never turn the temperature down. It's why she has followers. She can't afford to act like a normal human being. She couldn't pay her bills. 

Bingo.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

APRIL RYAN DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP PIERS MORGAN TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Internet Is A-BUZZ Over President Trump Holding a Bee
FuzzyChimp
BAHAHA! Ilhan Omar 'World War Eleven' Memes Are Off the CHARTS Perfection (Here Are the Best ... SO FAR!)
Sam J.
Richard Stengel: Holding the WHCD at White House Ballroom Could Violate First Amendment
Brett T.
'Come AGAIN?!' Kash Patel Just LEVELS Tim Walz for Trying to Take CREDIT for FBI Smoking MN Fraud OUT
Sam J.
Obama Bro Dan Pfeiffer Says Marco Rubio Is Personally Responsible for AIDS Across Africa
justmindy
Seashell Formation Enthusiast James Comey Indicted for a Second Time
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Internet Is A-BUZZ Over President Trump Holding a Bee FuzzyChimp
Advertisement