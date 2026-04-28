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Dr. Wishing Trump Dead Holds Life in Her Hands: Beth Israel Faces Backlash Over Anesthesiologist's Post

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on April 28, 2026
NanoStockk/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Sorry, but if a Republican or a conservative has to go into surgery, it would be kind of scary to have this woman responsible for your life and ensuring you wake back up.

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A Doctor who wishes Donald Trump was shot this past week. What a kind and healing soul. NOT!

It would be great if Doctors didn't wish people death in their free time, actually.

The sooner, the better. 

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It appears only Democrats are assured of good care at Beth Israel hospital.

In many places, voter registration is public information. Does she look up her patient's party affiliation before she puts them under? 

Clearly, she should not. Now it will be up to the hospital to do the right thing. 

Obviously, they aren't all like this, but way too many of them are. 

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Clearly, COVID broke people and healthcare workers seem hardest hit. 

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE LIBS OF TIKTOK TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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