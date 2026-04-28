Dr. Wishing Trump Dead Holds Life in Her Hands: Beth Israel Faces Backlash Over Anesthesiologist's Post

Sorry, but if a Republican or a conservative has to go into surgery, it would be kind of scary to have this woman responsible for your life and ensuring you wake back up.

Advertisement

Anesthesiologist Dr Merry Colella at @BethisraelD is upset the shooter missed. pic.twitter.com/38j413mhC8 — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MaryBowdenMD) April 28, 2026

A Doctor who wishes Donald Trump was shot this past week. What a kind and healing soul. NOT!

Hi @BethisraelD, any comment on your anesthesiologist appearing to be disappointed that the shooter missed? https://t.co/mLH6fThpG3 pic.twitter.com/J7NiNteIPZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 28, 2026

Knowing this lady has our lives in her hands is absolutely terrifying. Like cold sweat terrifying. You know what you need to do.https://t.co/t55h2pRgJ7 — Kaarsty (@kaarstyyy) April 28, 2026

It would be great if Doctors didn't wish people death in their free time, actually.

Is this the mentally ill garbage that you have actually putting people under anesthesia? https://t.co/SuaGfOaGTJ — CC #MAGA #MolonLabe (@CarverCallie) April 28, 2026

Are you going to do something about your psychotic anesthesiologist? https://t.co/G0SX2SJY7v — UnCensoredCinder🇺🇸 (@CensoredCinder3) April 28, 2026

The sooner, the better.

Do you provide medical care based on political ideology? https://t.co/lqSXgKntEq — Dr. Martha Pocan (@DrSasshole) April 28, 2026

It appears only Democrats are assured of good care at Beth Israel hospital.

As a conservative, I would feel deeply unsafe around this doctor. Physicians are meant to save lives, not wish people dead. What kind of doctor displays such poor judgment and impulse control to post such a thing on social media? If a patient walked in wearing a Trump shirt,… https://t.co/dwNXg76Pvf — MsPanda007🐼 (@MsPanda007) April 28, 2026

In many places, voter registration is public information. Does she look up her patient's party affiliation before she puts them under?

A homicidal anesthesiologist? What could possibly go wrong? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 28, 2026

How can this person have access to patients? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 28, 2026

Clearly, she should not. Now it will be up to the hospital to do the right thing.

How do we contact their insurace company? She seems to be a safety risk. 😏 pic.twitter.com/mgvYha6FXj — Politicalmom (@Politicalmom66) April 28, 2026

Why are so many doctors and nurses like this? The medical community has become a complete disgrace. — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) April 28, 2026

Obviously, they aren't all like this, but way too many of them are.

Advertisement

Current updated X account: Hey @BIDMChealth I would hate to come to your hospital knowing you have doctors that go on social media, to protest the missing of the assassin. Didn’t they all learn last time? This is not acceptable. — Sweet Polly Purebred (@shesova) April 28, 2026

@bethisrael

Someone that has huge control over a patient’s life in surgery, wishing that the president was shot that’s nice — Care7077 (@77_CTN) April 28, 2026

@BethisraelD This is evil. I would never refer a patient to your care if this is the culture of your facility. — PiperNadorff (@PiperNadorff) April 28, 2026

These radicalized healthcare workers are TERRIFYING…. How do we trust any healthcare anymore??😳😡 @HHS_Jim @Surgeon_General @HHSGov — WellnessMatters (@Wellness_Tuneup) April 28, 2026

Clearly, COVID broke people and healthcare workers seem hardest hit.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.