This past July, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams channeled Hillary Clinton with a very bold Instagram post:

You’ve gotta be pretty confident to post something like that. You’ve gotta be pretty confident to post something like this, too:

Destiny, you guys!

Stacey Abrams is destined for something, all right. She’s destined to lose.

And, alas, that means she’s also destined to screech about having had this election stolen from her, too.

