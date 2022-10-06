This past July, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams channeled Hillary Clinton with a very bold Instagram post:

You’ve gotta be pretty confident to post something like that. You’ve gotta be pretty confident to post something like this, too:

We are 34 days from destiny. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 6, 2022

Destiny, you guys!

pic.twitter.com/u3XfE0paNs — Prison Mitch, Great Meme Wars Vet (@MidnightMitch) October 6, 2022

Stacey Abrams is destined for something, all right. She’s destined to lose.

When you lose, will you stand behind this statement? — Samurai Apocalypse (@HeatherIsUnsane) October 6, 2022

And, alas, that means she’s also destined to screech about having had this election stolen from her, too.

Stacey Abrams, who is getting trounced by Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor’s race, now says she didn’t claim their last race in 2018 was a stolen election. Except here she is saying she won and the election was stolen from her. Over and over again. pic.twitter.com/iyH94EysVp — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 5, 2022

