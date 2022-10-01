Earlier today we told you that a judge ruled against Stacey Abrams and a group associated with her in their federal lawsuit stemming from a 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election and claims of voter suppression. From the AP:

A federal judge on Friday found that Georgia election practices challenged by a group associated with Democrat Stacey Abrams do not violate the constitutional rights of voters, ruling in favor of the state on all remaining issues in a lawsuit filed nearly four years ago. “Although Georgia’s election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the constitution nor the VRA,” U.S. District Judge Steve Jones in Atlanta wrote, referring to the Voting Rights Act of 1965. He detailed his reasoning in a 288-page order. The lawsuit was filed in November 2018, just weeks after Abrams narrowly lost the governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp. Throughout that contest, Abrams had accused Kemp, then secretary of state, of using his position as the state’s top elections official to promote voter suppression. Kemp vehemently denied the allegations. Kemp on Friday applauded the ruling, calling it a loss for Abrams.

That loss for the Georgia Democrat caused some people to semi-jokingly ask “has Abrams yet declared herself the rightful winner of the lawsuit?”

Karol Markowicz now has the answer to that question:

LOL! Seriously? Yep:

The conduct of this trial and preceding cases and legislative actions represent a hard-won victory for voters who endured long lines, burdensome date of birth requirements and exact match laws that disproportionately impact Black and Brown voters. 1/ — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 1, 2022

That’s so very on-brand for Abrams.

Nice try Stacey. No one is buying this spin. https://t.co/6GcFXi3X8h — Justin Riemer (@Justin_Riemer) October 1, 2022

There might be yet another outcome for Abrams to deny coming up here in about five weeks.

You lost on absolutely every single count. https://t.co/1m9vshwq6F — Rebecca – (@bazylitch) October 1, 2022

So you’re tellin’ her there’s a chance!?

