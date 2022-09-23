If you’ll recall, aspiring Georgia Governor who thinks she’s already Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams was a pretty hot topic of discussion yesterday, thanks to her certifiably insane claim that there’s actually no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks of fetal development and that the heartbeat sound you hear during a transvaginal ultrasound was actually manufactured by men who want to control women’s bodies. Oh, it was a scene, man. And what made it even crazier were the people and outlets that were defending her conspiracy theorizing. They’d rather make blatantly anti-scientific arguments than acknowledge that the President of Earth has no idea what the hell she’s talking about and is, in fact, a crazy person.

Well anyway, up until recently, even the folks at Planned Parenthood would’ve had to object to Abrams’ outrageous pronouncements. But apparently not that long ago, as Jeryl Bier noted yesterday, they made some changes that would allow them to run interference for someone like Stacey Abrams:

From a beating heart to some kind of cardiac blob that beats but only sounds like it’s beating and isn’t really beating. Isn’t that interesting?

Guess Planned Parenthood doesn’t want anyone to know that they’d accidentally conferred humanity on an early-stage fetus for a while there.

Trending

Guess Planned Parenthood missed that one. Shouldn’t it say something like “the cardiac tube has formed”?

Real slick, Planned Parenthood. And you people might’ve gotten away with it, if it weren’t for those meddling pro-lifers.

***

Related:

Physician who does ultrasounds records a video for Stacey Abrams; Twitter says NBC News and NPR confirm Abrams was right

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionfetal heartbeatFetusheartheartbeatPlanned ParenthoodredefinitionStacey Abramsunborn