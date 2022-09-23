If you’ll recall, aspiring Georgia Governor who thinks she’s already Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams was a pretty hot topic of discussion yesterday, thanks to her certifiably insane claim that there’s actually no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks of fetal development and that the heartbeat sound you hear during a transvaginal ultrasound was actually manufactured by men who want to control women’s bodies. Oh, it was a scene, man. And what made it even crazier were the people and outlets that were defending her conspiracy theorizing. They’d rather make blatantly anti-scientific arguments than acknowledge that the President of Earth has no idea what the hell she’s talking about and is, in fact, a crazy person.

Well anyway, up until recently, even the folks at Planned Parenthood would’ve had to object to Abrams’ outrageous pronouncements. But apparently not that long ago, as Jeryl Bier noted yesterday, they made some changes that would allow them to run interference for someone like Stacey Abrams:

After YEARS of publishing on its website that at 5-6 weeks of a pregnancy, "A very basic beating heart and circulatory system develop," Planned Parenthood has decided… it really doesn't. Now: "It sounds like a heartbeat on an ultrasound, but it's not a fully-formed heart…"

From a beating heart to some kind of cardiac blob that beats but only sounds like it’s beating and isn’t really beating. Isn’t that interesting?

The change happened sometime in the past two months (after the Supreme Court's Roe decision.) As of 7/25/22, an archive of the website shows the original wording. The rest of the page remains unchanged and there's no note to indicate the update was made.

Guess Planned Parenthood doesn’t want anyone to know that they’d accidentally conferred humanity on an early-stage fetus for a while there.

The same page still notes that at 7-8 week, "The heart has formed."

Guess Planned Parenthood missed that one. Shouldn’t it say something like “the cardiac tube has formed”?

I wrote about the original wording for The Weekly Standard in 2015:

Addendum:

Real slick, Planned Parenthood. And you people might’ve gotten away with it, if it weren’t for those meddling pro-lifers.

This is how they change history and medical science right in front of you. Are you watching? https://t.co/jVpxotrFZh — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) September 23, 2022

They rewrote the definition of what a pandemic was, what a vaccine was and one could say they are also changing the meaning of inflation by simply ignoring it. Recently they also changed when a babies heart starts beating. https://t.co/PQ7S7WXwMr — Bonfire Guy (@blayone) September 23, 2022

The intellectual dishonesty is incredible. https://t.co/1Z5poD1A5u — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2022

Reality is a hard thing to overcome, but doggone if abortion mill Planned Parenthood isn't trying. #abortion https://t.co/oHMlPGFsvc — Sarah Parshall Perry (@SarahPPerry) September 23, 2022

If you're parsing the nuances of what constitutes a heart to justify your party's position on abortion today, you have demonstrated to the world that even a fully formed adult human being doesn't necessarily have one. https://t.co/CUsGgtadpc — Conspiracy Mill (@conspiracymill) September 23, 2022

