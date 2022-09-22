As we discussed earlier, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams claimed that “there is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks” of fetal development. “It is a manufactured sound,” she said. So, not only is she an election conspiracist, but she’s a biology conspiracist. Go figure.

Even pro-choicers should be cringing at Abrams’ remarks. At six weeks, a fetus has a heartbeat. It just does. That noise pregnant women hear during a transvaginal ultrasound is not a “manufactured sound” created by men who want to control women’s bodies. It’s a heartbeat.

You know what we could sure use right about now? A professional fact-check from a professional fact-checker. Let’s see what the Washington Post Fact Checker himself, Glenn Kessler, has to say about this:

Glenn Kessler is 63 years old. And yet, EEGs have thus far failed to detect any brain activity in his head.

Exactly the sort of “fact-check” we’ve come to expect from Glenn Kessler. Which is to say that it’s complete and utter crap.

Well, Glenn is really a pathetic excuse for a fact-checker.

That’s the thing: Whether you are a dedicated pro-lifer or a staunch advocate for abortion, the science is settled. Life begins at conception. Debate as much as you want at what point in fetal development is acceptable or not acceptable to abort an unborn child, but life begins at conception.

Glenn’s fact-check is hot garbage, but that doesn’t mean it’s totally worthless. Here’s why:

Hey, he said it.

Reality is … not Glenn Kessler’s strong suit. Case in point:

Another swing and miss, Glenn.

Who fact-checks the fact-checkers?

