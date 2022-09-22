As we discussed earlier, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams claimed that “there is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks” of fetal development. “It is a manufactured sound,” she said. So, not only is she an election conspiracist, but she’s a biology conspiracist. Go figure.

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams: "There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks. It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman's body." REMINDER: Abrams supports NO LIMITS on abortion. pic.twitter.com/f7XxeqzfF6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2022

Even pro-choicers should be cringing at Abrams’ remarks. At six weeks, a fetus has a heartbeat. It just does. That noise pregnant women hear during a transvaginal ultrasound is not a “manufactured sound” created by men who want to control women’s bodies. It’s a heartbeat.

You know what we could sure use right about now? A professional fact-check from a professional fact-checker. Let’s see what the Washington Post Fact Checker himself, Glenn Kessler, has to say about this:

FWIW, "fetal heartbeat" is a misnomer. The ultrasound picks up electrical activity generated by an embryo. The so-called "heartbeat" sound you hear is created by the ultrasound. Not until 10 weeks can the opening and closing of cardiac valves be detected by a Doppler machine. … https://t.co/OODSeeFMas — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 22, 2022

This NPR report offers a detailed look at a complex subject. https://t.co/7MftFIDwqW — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 22, 2022

Glenn Kessler is 63 years old. And yet, EEGs have thus far failed to detect any brain activity in his head.

Glenn Kessler logging on this morning pic.twitter.com/x1IfaGFgYj — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) September 22, 2022

Exactly the sort of “fact-check” we’ve come to expect from Glenn Kessler. Which is to say that it’s complete and utter crap.

This is from John Hopkins medicine. He actually did it. https://t.co/mrVweTOsPV pic.twitter.com/zsgnm1W3UI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 22, 2022

You can choose to believe the medical professional or the fact checker. But, apparently, not both. pic.twitter.com/898hWUNjyN — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) September 22, 2022

Hi there, I’m a cardiologist that does cardiac ultrasounds. I was today years old when I discovered that an ultrasound can pick up electrical activity. https://t.co/LsYlDJBeYX — Anish Koka, MD (@anish_koka) September 22, 2022

Glenn… This is scientifically and medically incorrect. 100%. Ultrasound can't detect electrical activity. Who told you otherwise? https://t.co/PxxPViEV70 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2022

The NPR link you cited is WRONG. I wrote extensively about it at the time. Ultrasound only detects density and motion. It cannot detect any electrical activity at all. This is a scientific fact. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2022

It is true that the valves in the heart develop later. However, the cardiac muscles that are located in the embryological heart are contracting. They are in fact moving inward and outward. That is how you define a beat. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2022

If the beat the same as a fully grown adult beat? Of course not. We're talking early and biological development. However, the cardiac tissue is contracting, which is literally what a beat is. To say otherwise is scientific misinformation, and cannot be treated otherwise. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2022

I recommend @GlennKesslerWP you largely delete this post, completely correct it with somebody who knows the science and actually understands what they are talking about, and issue an apology because this is really a pathetic scientific document. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2022

Well, Glenn is really a pathetic excuse for a fact-checker.

Wow I always knew you were a hack. But this is a new level of stupidity. https://t.co/rAp7KIslQE — Ang72 (@AngieSi44143935) September 22, 2022

So you’re saying the embryo is generating electrical activity which means it’s… alive. Talk about a fact check that bites you in the ass. https://t.co/49PwThwoVM — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 22, 2022

Glenn, the ultrasound is specifically designed to pick up sound waves that are ultrasonic in frequency. It is in the name.

Ultrasound cannot and does not pick up electrical activity. An EKG does that. What are you even saying?. https://t.co/RHMqhGKo9D — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) September 22, 2022

What can DETECT the heartbeat at what point is not remotely important. The heart begins beating at 5 weeks. Heart development is complete at 10 weeks. That's the only truth. Yes, I used to be in a different field. I still have my teacher evaluation forms if anyone wants to see. — Nathan Untrollable Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 22, 2022

Any excuse to dehumanize the unborn. Just remember: life starts at conception. None of these details matter https://t.co/GV8OuzRKbt — Jay (@OneFineJay) September 22, 2022

That’s the thing: Whether you are a dedicated pro-lifer or a staunch advocate for abortion, the science is settled. Life begins at conception. Debate as much as you want at what point in fetal development is acceptable or not acceptable to abort an unborn child, but life begins at conception.

Glenn’s fact-check is hot garbage, but that doesn’t mean it’s totally worthless. Here’s why:

Glenn, thanks for helping the "Ban abortion before 20 weeks" push. https://t.co/hFJH5vAJ9x — Random Guy (@NotNJ_Taxman) September 22, 2022

So you agree with the majority of Americans that 10-12 weeks is a sensible restriction for abortion? https://t.co/GIAcmoHqrK — Benjamin (@RenegadeWade33) September 22, 2022

You heard it here: @washingtonpost fact checker calls for banning abortions at 10 weeks. https://t.co/fpicLPvZaq — Filthy MAGA Republican Kirk (@HeathenKirk) September 22, 2022

Hey, he said it.

If you want or think it best a compromise be made and abortion be legal until 12/14/whatever weeks, you STILL have to come to grips with the reality the death of a human being is involved. I have rarely seen pro-abortion people admit this. A few have. That's the reality. — Nathan Untrollable Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 22, 2022

Reality is … not Glenn Kessler’s strong suit. Case in point:

New #FactChecker –> The GOP claim that Democrats support abortion ‘up to moment of birth’ https://t.co/GQgC438bjq — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 22, 2022

Another swing and miss, Glenn.

So Kessler has a fact check titled “The GOP claim that Democrats support abortion ‘up to moment of birth’” Yet….he doesn’t fact check that claim. There’s no rating in the article. Wonder why that is. https://t.co/9568VvuuJi — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 22, 2022

Your fact-check is premised on the repeated claim that Republicans are implying late-term abortions happen frequently, yet that claim is not part of any of the quotes you provide. Also, some would argue 10K in 3rd trimester is significant. Close to # of annual gun homicides. — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 22, 2022

A so called “fact check” that dodges the claim it’s supposed to assess and instead deflects into how prevalent late term abortions are. Very transparent. And very predictable. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 22, 2022

Who fact-checks the fact-checkers?

