During remarks in Massachusetts outlining executive actions the White House would put into play to skirt Congress’s failure to address the climate “emergency,” President Biden told a story about oil on the windshield causing cancer — including his cancer:

Biden says that his mother using windshield wipers to "get literally the oil slick off the window" is "why I and so damn many other people have cancer." pic.twitter.com/YIoBlZadRJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2022

Biden’s comments prompted this tweet from RNC Research:

Did Joe Biden just announce he has cancer? “That’s why I — and so damn many other people I grew up with — have cancer.” pic.twitter.com/lkm7AHJATX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2022

Quoting Biden verbatim? Oh no they didn’t! Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler immediately sprang into action:

How dumb is this tweet? Check out Biden's medical report. Before he became president, he'd had non-melanoma skin cancers removed. Has no one at @RNCResearch ever had this common procedure? https://t.co/TS9VWtKcYC https://t.co/itklkVZIor — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 20, 2022

screen shot from the report pic.twitter.com/gshqJPl57a — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 20, 2022

Remember to keep in mind that the White House doctor’s report said Biden’s previous non-malignant skin cancer was caused by sun exposure. Also present and past tense would probably make a difference if Trump said something like this.

Had is there keyword here, Glenn. Biden makes it sound like he HAS it now. — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) July 20, 2022

Remember grammar class and "tenses", Glenn? Listen again, please. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 20, 2022

RNC quoted Plugs verbatim. Plugs has cancer is the news. Why are you spinning for Plugs? https://t.co/m1eTqa6IWM — $200,000 Dark Ultra MAGA David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) July 20, 2022

The “fact-check” standards are a little looser for Democrats, but you already know that.

So he currently has skin cancer? https://t.co/ENHToy3nqv — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) July 20, 2022

We’re pretty sure if Trump made any claim the “fact-checkers” would immediately point out the important difference between “had” and “have.” Also can we maybe get a fact-check on Biden blaming oil for his previous non-malignant skin cancer that the White House doctor said was caused by too much sun?

Biden: "I have cancer" Media: "He was referring to skin cancers he had removed which fifties say because he got a lot of sun" Biden: "The reason I have cancer is because it rained oil down on my moms car. She had to windshield wipe it off" Media: "check mate cons" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2022

If any media outlet fact-checked Biden on that the conclusion would likely be “there’s really no way to actually prove how Biden got skin cancer.”

Glenn, just pretend that Trump said it, then how you’d report on it. https://t.co/aXqmg7tJKA — Gregg, Chief Propaganda Officer SMC (@realgreggd) July 20, 2022





it’s about as dumb as commenting that skin cancer one gets from excessive sun exposure without adequate skin protection is the same as what biden said, which is what you’re doing now https://t.co/ZJM2bZZkIy — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) July 20, 2022

As they often are forced to do, the White House had to “clarify” Biden’s comment:

Update: WH official tells me POTUS was referring to past removal of skin cancer in his remarks from Massachusetts. Biden mistakenly stated (present tense) that he has cancer. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) July 20, 2022

Can they also clarify that Biden thinks he got skin cancer from oil instead of too much sun exposure?