As we told you earlier, Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler not only tried and failed to “fact-check” Republicans claiming that there are Democrats out there who support abortion up until the moment of birth (seriously, it’s an utterly lousy excuse for a fact-check if we’ve ever seen one), but he also claimed — without either evidence or any medical/scientific credibility — that “‘fetal heartbeat” is a misnomer. The ultrasound picks up electrical activity generated by an embryo. The so-called ‘heartbeat’ sound you hear is created by the ultrasound.”

He was only trying to defend Stacey Abrams’ (dis)honor, bless his heart.

And that’s all journalist Garance Franke-Ruta is trying to do, too:

Well, that certainly looks like a lot of words. Unfortunately, the only thing they really say is that abortion advocates have to resort to redefining words and distorting basic biological concepts in order to justify their position.

That’s effectively what people like Garance Franke-Ruta are doing.

Oh, they’re counting on it. But they may have gotten a little too cocky this time, because there are too many moms and dads out there — even liberal ones — who have heard their unborn babies’ heartbeats.

When it comes to life, the science is settled. Sorry if that’s inconvenient for Garance et al.

We can’t imagine it. But we can at least concede that Garance’s tweet still serves a purpose:

And for that, Garance, we’re grateful.

