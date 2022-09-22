As we told you earlier, Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler not only tried and failed to “fact-check” Republicans claiming that there are Democrats out there who support abortion up until the moment of birth (seriously, it’s an utterly lousy excuse for a fact-check if we’ve ever seen one), but he also claimed — without either evidence or any medical/scientific credibility — that “‘fetal heartbeat” is a misnomer. The ultrasound picks up electrical activity generated by an embryo. The so-called ‘heartbeat’ sound you hear is created by the ultrasound.”

FWIW, "fetal heartbeat" is a misnomer. The ultrasound picks up electrical activity generated by an embryo. The so-called "heartbeat" sound you hear is created by the ultrasound. Not until 10 weeks can the opening and closing of cardiac valves be detected by a Doppler machine. … https://t.co/OODSeeFMas — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 22, 2022

He was only trying to defend Stacey Abrams’ (dis)honor, bless his heart.

And that’s all journalist Garance Franke-Ruta is trying to do, too:

"the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists (ACOG) defines the fluttering of cells in the embryonic heart tube as 'cardiac activity' rather than a heartbeat" https://t.co/wrfEi5OqoY https://t.co/uKZ2lStYF0 — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) September 22, 2022

"the medical-sounding term 'fetal heartbeat' is being used in this law — and others like it — in a misleading way, say physicians who specialize in reproductive health" https://t.co/4jdUGHolcN pic.twitter.com/X3sXMtX1oB — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) September 22, 2022

"What we're really detecting is a grouping of cells that are initiating some electrical activity," she explains. "In no way is this detecting a functional cardiovascular system or a functional heart." — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) September 22, 2022

What Abrams said comes from the product description of the medical device in question: https://t.co/Hn9tuvjCpx pic.twitter.com/SpQkalcICh — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) September 22, 2022

The fact that everyone is so shocked today by what Abrams said is a reflection of how fully the political language of anti-abortion advocates has dominated the conversation, burying the facts of human development & the technologies to assess it in emotionally powerful terms. — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) September 22, 2022

"To hear a true heartbeat, expecting parents can turn to a stethoscope…According to the 25th edition of 'Williams Obstetrics,' a standard stethoscope successfully picks up fetal heartbeats in 80% of patients after 20 weeks, and in all patients after 22" https://t.co/Hn9tuvj4zZ — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) September 22, 2022

Well, that certainly looks like a lot of words. Unfortunately, the only thing they really say is that abortion advocates have to resort to redefining words and distorting basic biological concepts in order to justify their position.

"You see, it's not a heartbeat. It's cardiac activity. That's activity of the heart where it beats at a regular interval — but what it is _not_ is a heartbeat." https://t.co/bGoFxRPTr6 — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 22, 2022

Have we reached the "deceptively edited" ultrasound phase of this argument yet? That's an old favorite of the abortion industry. — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) September 22, 2022

That’s effectively what people like Garance Franke-Ruta are doing.

Oh my goodness. Just admit that the crazy lady is wrong. This isn’t difficult. https://t.co/K6uZzBCzPY — Brady Leonard (@bradyleonard) September 22, 2022

They really think you are that stupid. https://t.co/txqizxHpYc — PEG (@pegobry) September 22, 2022

Oh, they’re counting on it. But they may have gotten a little too cocky this time, because there are too many moms and dads out there — even liberal ones — who have heard their unborn babies’ heartbeats.

IT'S NOT A HEARTBEAT, IT'S JUST CARDIAC ACTIVITY

what does the word "cardiac" mean

…

do you need to look it up

WHY DO YOU HATE WOMENhttps://t.co/0XqZ6C9fG5 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 22, 2022

Can you imagine thinking this euphemism makes a difference? 'Sir, don't panic, but you cardiac activity is about to stop' https://t.co/QrrBmWEc3x — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 22, 2022

Or you could use a Doppler around 10 wks, bc heart development happens extremely early in pregnancy, and you can def pick up sound of valves opening & closing then. Just because you're using medical tech invented in the 19th century doesn't mean the heartbeat doesn't exist lol https://t.co/ipxMxfnczA — Liz Wolfe (@lizzywol) September 22, 2022

This is from the actual link that Garance provided. The party of science, folks https://t.co/YElJTbmDfC pic.twitter.com/g9mSXM9OFv — LeftHandedRighty (@AndrewFurtado3) September 22, 2022

When it comes to life, the science is settled. Sorry if that’s inconvenient for Garance et al.

I can’t believe twitter is doing this. https://t.co/uICL1ZYpKc — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) September 22, 2022

When you're on thee side that has to constantly redefine words/scientific fact in order to justify your position, that's how you know you're wrong. https://t.co/FyuFMaWLYZ — Brittany (@bccover) September 22, 2022

imagine tweeting this and thinking you look smart https://t.co/JLDbVrYUC3 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 22, 2022

We can’t imagine it. But we can at least concede that Garance’s tweet still serves a purpose:

This is indisputably one of the most positive side benefits of the Dobbs decision. Now that they have to actually engage the argument in the political arena, the pro baby murder crowd is self identifying in the most absurd way possible. https://t.co/JAFTYIeKxz — Clay Staggs (@claystaggs) September 22, 2022

And for that, Garance, we’re grateful.

***

