Bulwark publisher Sarah Longwell fancies herself an arbiter of morality, truth, and decency. She publishes The Bulwark, after all, which is chock-full of arbiters of morality, truth, and decency.

Longwell hasn’t been shy when it comes to calling out the GOP on their priorities before, and today, she’s right back to it with this tweet about baggage-laden Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker:

Herschel Walker’s far from an ideal Republican candidate. But he could still win, and if he does, it will be because more people would rather have him in the Senate than Raphael Warnock, who’s actually pretty damn awful as a person.

Not just Warnock, but the Democrats in general.

What’s wrong, Sarah? Cat got your tongue?

We’ll play this game, Sarah … will you? Hey, where’d you go?

The only way the stuff that the Democratic Party values constitutes “morality, truth, and decency” is if the dictionary gets rewritten.

The hardest of passes.

