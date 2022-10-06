Bulwark publisher Sarah Longwell fancies herself an arbiter of morality, truth, and decency. She publishes The Bulwark, after all, which is chock-full of arbiters of morality, truth, and decency.

Longwell hasn’t been shy when it comes to calling out the GOP on their priorities before, and today, she’s right back to it with this tweet about baggage-laden Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker:

I’m not saying Herschel Walker can’t still win. I’m just saying that if he does win it means that morality, truth, and decency have ceased to be relevant to GOP voters. And there is no limit to what the broader Republican Party will tolerate. But…I guess we knew that already. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) October 6, 2022

Herschel Walker’s far from an ideal Republican candidate. But he could still win, and if he does, it will be because more people would rather have him in the Senate than Raphael Warnock, who’s actually pretty damn awful as a person.

I guess Sarah suggests that it is moral, honest, and decent that Warnock – who is a reverend – wants state-paid abortions for everyone. https://t.co/wmlMjle4VD — Brad Slager: Distracted at the Auto Show (@MartiniShark) October 6, 2022

Now do the fact that Raphael Warnock abused his wife, neglected his kids, and is currently fighting in court to have his divorce proceedings sealed, yet is one of the most prolific fundraisers and celebrated members of the Senate by the Democratic Party. https://t.co/GMUG8V0T2P — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 6, 2022

You can go on and ride that high horse, but Warnock is objectively worse by your own standards. https://t.co/phSz5EaPS0 — Justin Walton (@JustinRWalton) October 6, 2022

Not just Warnock, but the Democrats in general.

CNN/MSNBC vibes. If the Clintons keep being honored after Bill was plausibly charged with rape and sexual harassment, perhaps these people should have some shame. https://t.co/D2o6rBjlmD — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 6, 2022

Ted Kennedy drove a woman off a bridge, left her for dead, and was then overwhelmingly elected by Democrats for 40 years! https://t.co/NR7i4kT8HS — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 6, 2022

Now do the Lincoln Project. https://t.co/vIKxEHqbql — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) October 6, 2022

What’s wrong, Sarah? Cat got your tongue?

The people who insist that this is normal would like to lecture the GOP on morality. https://t.co/uBz92NMlmV pic.twitter.com/OZZRfG1EHX — Greenbrier (@greenbrier_n) October 6, 2022

Since we’re playing this game, I guess it’s fair to point out that you guys tolerate the dismemberment of viable unborn babies by the tens of thousands. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 6, 2022

We’ll play this game, Sarah … will you? Hey, where’d you go?

It's a good thing she's a Democrat now. They've got all the morality, truth, and decency anyone would ever need. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 6, 2022

The only way the stuff that the Democratic Party values constitutes “morality, truth, and decency” is if the dictionary gets rewritten.

Joe Biden voters, leftists, and the ruling class are now going to lecture us on "morality, truth, and decency." Please. https://t.co/xplfv5hrbP — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) October 6, 2022

The hardest of passes.

