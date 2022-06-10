Sarah Longwell is the publisher of The Bulwark, and as such, she has her finger on the pulse of American conservatism. And if you ask her, she’s got Republicans and conservatives absolutely pegged when it comes to their priorities right now:

Republicans and conservatives are willing to tolerate ViOleNt InSuRrEcTiOn and the OvErThRoW oF dEmOcRaCy, but they draw the line at inflation.

Boy, did Sarah nail it or what?

There was actually a time when Sarah Longwell actually understood that:

Why yes! Yes she did.

But the economy has only gotten exponentially worse since then (and she only just said it the other day!), and now she’s suggesting that the January 6 hearings are a low priority for “Conservative Inc.” because they’re preoccupied with trivial stuff like not being able to afford basic necessities like food and gas.

Polls of Bulwark writers don’t count, Sarah.

Like, she’s welcome to scream louder if she likes. But the only thing she’ll get out of it is a sore throat.

Sarah Longwell and her Resistance pals are willing to tolerate a lot more than a riot at the U.S. Capitol. They’re willing to tolerate just about anything if they think they can use it as a political weapon.

Sarah Longwell and The Bulwark and all the other Principled Conservatives™ don’t give a damn about Protecting our Democracy™. They never have. All their screeching and ranting and raving about “Extreme MAGA” and whatnot … it’s projection. Pure, unadulterated projection.

But enough about Resistance goons like you, Sarah. Americans are hurting right now, and it’s not because they aren’t tuning into the January 6 committee hearings.

Sarah Longwell only brings dishonor to herself and her insufferable ilk. And she’s fiercely proud of that.

It couldn’t be more obvious.

