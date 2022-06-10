Sarah Longwell is the publisher of The Bulwark, and as such, she has her finger on the pulse of American conservatism. And if you ask her, she’s got Republicans and conservatives absolutely pegged when it comes to their priorities right now:

The reason you’re seeing so many Conservative Inc types squirm out “no one cares about this!” takes, is because everything you see and hear at these hearings is evidence of what Republicans and conservatives are willing to tolerate in the name of tribal politics. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) June 10, 2022

Republicans and conservatives are willing to tolerate ViOleNt InSuRrEcTiOn and the OvErThRoW oF dEmOcRaCy, but they draw the line at inflation.

Boy, did Sarah nail it or what?

There was actually a time when Sarah Longwell actually understood that:

Didn't you actually make this observation pic.twitter.com/9EWEbDMh4B — EJ (@Ejmiller25) June 10, 2022

Why yes! Yes she did.

But the economy has only gotten exponentially worse since then (and she only just said it the other day!), and now she’s suggesting that the January 6 hearings are a low priority for “Conservative Inc.” because they’re preoccupied with trivial stuff like not being able to afford basic necessities like food and gas.

check a poll lately? https://t.co/exZFkyKPJL — Napoleon Kaufman (@dudelawless) June 10, 2022

Polls of Bulwark writers don’t count, Sarah.

Not really. Touch some grass. People don’t give a crap about abstract danger when they are wondering if they can afford to feed their kids. https://t.co/M4ezfHwGkc — Farmer Hooch🌻 (@CompanyHooch) June 10, 2022

You think voters care more about record inflation and $7.00 gas by election day and that's only because you're not screaming about January 6th loud enough? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2022

Like, she’s welcome to scream louder if she likes. But the only thing she’ll get out of it is a sore throat.

I care more about the 4 months in 2020 where thousands of private business were burned, unchecked, to the ground more than I do about an idiot in a buffalo hat. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) June 10, 2022

We know exactly what either side is willing to tolerate, this side called for more riots and property damage made sure there were articles excusing it, and even bailing out murderers and rapists https://t.co/yA9UM7SJeG pic.twitter.com/Um9Rjldg96 — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) June 10, 2022

We know your side is totally ok with assassination attempts on justices and political opponents who are just having a game of baseball — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) June 10, 2022

Sarah Longwell and her Resistance pals are willing to tolerate a lot more than a riot at the U.S. Capitol. They’re willing to tolerate just about anything if they think they can use it as a political weapon.

Longwell goes on to admit in that piece that Democrats can use these hearings politically for the election and to change the conversation, so yeah, this isn't about saving "muh democracy" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2022

Sarah Longwell and The Bulwark and all the other Principled Conservatives™ don’t give a damn about Protecting our Democracy™. They never have. All their screeching and ranting and raving about “Extreme MAGA” and whatnot … it’s projection. Pure, unadulterated projection.

Dishonor to those who defend the indefensible, certainly. But dishonor also to those who know better, yet studiously look away in search of topics more pleasing to their partisan nature. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) June 10, 2022

But enough about Resistance goons like you, Sarah. Americans are hurting right now, and it’s not because they aren’t tuning into the January 6 committee hearings.

You want to bring dishonor to voters who are experiencing the highest levels of inflation in over 40 years because they're too stressed over how they'll pay the bills to watch the January 6th hearings?? 😒 https://t.co/49qMhVjgtb — Big_A (@asomer) June 10, 2022

Sarah Longwell only brings dishonor to herself and her insufferable ilk. And she’s fiercely proud of that.

Sarah Longwell's financial wellbeing depends on Trump remaining relevant. Once you get that, you know why she's demeaning voters for sweating inflation instead of watching the January 6th hearings. https://t.co/49qMhVjgtb — Big_A (@asomer) June 10, 2022

It couldn’t be more obvious.

The reason you're seeing so many stupid people like Sarah beating this dead horse is because they know November is going to be a slaughter. https://t.co/25CV0QwWuk — Smatt (@mdrache) June 10, 2022

***

Related:

Self-righteous Bulwark publisher is just going to pretend that her team didn’t have the exact same goal as Lin Wood and Sidney Powell

Recommended Twitchy Video