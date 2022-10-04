In case you missed it, Herschel Walker has baggage. Truckloads of it. Family baggage, credibility baggage … you name it.

But it’s been morbidly fascinating to watch the mainstream media fall all over themselves to impugn Walker’s character while ignoring his opponent Raphael Warnock’s own considerable baggage. Unlike so many Real Journalists™ out there, National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin hasn’t forgotten that Warnock’s a terrible Senate candidate in his own right:

Well said.

And speaking of terrible Senate candidates:

Ah, yes. Ted Kennedy. The Lion of the Senate.

The alleged sexual predator and confirmed sleazebag who left a woman to drown and never had to answer for it from the Party of Basic Human Decency.

McLaughlin understandably has some strong feelings about Ted Kennedy and how Kennedy’s treatment by the Democratic Party is indicative of the values of the Democratic Party:

Show us the lie. You can’t do it.

Keith Olbermann sure as hell can’t do it … and that makes him very, very angry:

Wow. Great retort, right? It’s just as substantive as Keith Olbermann himself.

To be fair, we’re not entirely sure that Keith Olbermann even has a reflection.

Seriously, Keith.

***

***

