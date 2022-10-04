In case you missed it, Herschel Walker has baggage. Truckloads of it. Family baggage, credibility baggage … you name it.

But it’s been morbidly fascinating to watch the mainstream media fall all over themselves to impugn Walker’s character while ignoring his opponent Raphael Warnock’s own considerable baggage. Unlike so many Real Journalists™ out there, National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin hasn’t forgotten that Warnock’s a terrible Senate candidate in his own right:

I do not know if Herschel Walker paid a woman with his own money to have an abortion. If so, that makes him a bad person unfit for the Senate. I do know that Raphael Warnock wants to pay women with our money to have abortions, which makes him a bad person unfit for the Senate. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 4, 2022

Well said.

And speaking of terrible Senate candidates:

Dan, Ted Kennedy killed a woman, and he served in the Senate for 47 years. (I suspect he paid for a few abortions, too.) https://t.co/vO7GS5P46i — 🇺🇸Marie Esch-Radtke🇺🇸 (@MEschRadtke) October 4, 2022

Ah, yes. Ted Kennedy. The Lion of the Senate.

The alleged sexual predator and confirmed sleazebag who left a woman to drown and never had to answer for it from the Party of Basic Human Decency.

McLaughlin understandably has some strong feelings about Ted Kennedy and how Kennedy’s treatment by the Democratic Party is indicative of the values of the Democratic Party:

Ted Kennedy, an actual murderer, was the worst human being in American politics in my lifetime, & set the agenda of the Democratic Party for decades, an agenda it follows to this day. Every living Democrat would vote for him without qualm. https://t.co/a88mMsgrr6 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 4, 2022

Show us the lie. You can’t do it.

Keith Olbermann sure as hell can’t do it … and that makes him very, very angry:

YOU will always be the worst human being in your lifetime. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 4, 2022

Wow. Great retort, right? It’s just as substantive as Keith Olbermann himself.

Someone who never, ever looks in the mirror. https://t.co/dAF321uCVZ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 4, 2022

To be fair, we’re not entirely sure that Keith Olbermann even has a reflection.

Clean the Cheeto dust off your phone, you weird boomer incel. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 4, 2022

Seriously, Keith.

Don’t you have some women to berate somewhere — commonsense (@commonsense258) October 4, 2022

