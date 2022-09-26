Senator Kyrsten Sinema is a member of the Democratic Party, but God help us, we can’t help but kinda like her. We had our doubts about her when she started out, what with her comments about Arizonans being on meth and whatnot, but she’s grown on us. Largely because she seems to be one of the few Democratic politicians left out there who still respects the Constitution and understands what it says about how Congress is supposed to work.

Can we get a “YAAAAAAS, KWEEN!”?

Good for her. And good for her for saying this at the McConnell Center, where few Democrats dare to tread.

You love to hear it. And see it. Well, we do. Not everyone is quite so pleased.

Well, if that was the goal, it definitely worked on Keith Olbermann:

So just for the record, Keith Olbermann is part of the lefty pile-on on Chuck Todd. Good to know.

Even better to know, though, is that Keith is still nursing a broken and betrayed heart over the former object of his affection, Kyrsten Sinema. Wait, what?

Snort.

Will wonders never cease?

Will Keith Olbermann never not come off like an insufferable doucheface?

Totally.

Fair question.

And how many other prominent public figures has Keith Olbermann interviewed while also dating them?

Sounds like media malpractice to us. That seems very unprofessional, Keith.

Sinema must’ve picked up on that during their relationship.

Can’t say we blame her.

***

