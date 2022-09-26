Senator Kyrsten Sinema is a member of the Democratic Party, but God help us, we can’t help but kinda like her. We had our doubts about her when she started out, what with her comments about Arizonans being on meth and whatnot, but she’s grown on us. Largely because she seems to be one of the few Democratic politicians left out there who still respects the Constitution and understands what it says about how Congress is supposed to work.

Sen Sinema, at a speech at the McConnell Center, says she thinks they should restore the 60-vote threshold for nominations in the Senate. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 26, 2022

Can we get a “YAAAAAAS, KWEEN!”?

Sinema hears your call to end the filibuster and counteroffers with strengthening the filibuster https://t.co/aINDphGJ3Y — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 26, 2022

Good for her. And good for her for saying this at the McConnell Center, where few Democrats dare to tread.

McConnell introduces Sinema at McConnell Center. SINEMA: "Despite our apparently differences, Sen. McConnell and I have forged a friendship, one that is rooted in our commonalities, including our pragmatic approach to legislating, our respect for the Senate as an institution." pic.twitter.com/D0ckpxvkc8 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 26, 2022

You love to hear it. And see it. Well, we do. Not everyone is quite so pleased.

Remarks that read as if they were written specifically to make Resistance Twitter completely explode. https://t.co/n5sgO4NNin — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 26, 2022

Well, if that was the goal, it definitely worked on Keith Olbermann:

When we dated, in 2010-11, Kyrsten was a legit progressive, far to my left. Now she has embraced the Political Industry™️ where there is only process, not policy, and never people. Perfect solution: she can be the next host of @MeetThePress https://t.co/lSvKDDykjZ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 26, 2022

So just for the record, Keith Olbermann is part of the lefty pile-on on Chuck Todd. Good to know.

Even better to know, though, is that Keith is still nursing a broken and betrayed heart over the former object of his affection, Kyrsten Sinema. Wait, what?

This is probably Sinema's most damning character flaw, having dated KO https://t.co/8kZNB16SUN — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 26, 2022

Snort.

Soft launching the fact that you dated Kyrsten Sinema pic.twitter.com/SEzrCHt3aI — Sam Mintz (@samjmintz) September 26, 2022

Will wonders never cease?

Will Keith Olbermann never not come off like an insufferable doucheface?

Dude is literally just badmouthing an ex lmao https://t.co/mrEXI7MyHC — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 26, 2022

Fragile Masculinity in action https://t.co/kdaiWstfe1 — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) September 26, 2022

Totally.

I think I'm beginning to see your problem, Keith. https://t.co/I5EA37uPt6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2022

How does he date when he spends so much time hiding in the bathtub — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 26, 2022

Fair question.

Keith seems to have a knack for dating women who all go on to be more successful than him. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2022

And how many other prominent public figures has Keith Olbermann interviewed while also dating them?

Wait, Olbermann and Sinema dated? He certainly didn't disclose that when he interviewed her in 2010 and 2011 on MSNBC ahead of her Congressional campaign in 2012. https://t.co/n67ZgBSKtChttps://t.co/8Erwl0oKyh https://t.co/u8vTSZ8FXr — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) September 26, 2022

Sounds like media malpractice to us. That seems very unprofessional, Keith.

Sinema must’ve picked up on that during their relationship.

…and now we know why she's not into men anymore. https://t.co/Tn3RkXsz1I — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) September 26, 2022

Can’t say we blame her.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

—