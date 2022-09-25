Chuck Todd raised the question on Meet the Press of whether Republicans would hold an impeachment vote against President Biden if they took over the House in the midterm elections. Leftists were enraged that Todd would raise the question without asking Mace why they would impeach.

Allow us to help you understand, liberals: Chuck Todd is one of you.

Yes, it seems like an obvious question to ask, but Todd can’t fathom any reason for impeaching Biden, so he didn’t bother to ask. His entire line of questioning was designed to paint a picture of extreme Republicans taking the House and launching a bogus impeachment process. The Left is just too blinded by the type of attack they expect from a JOURNALIST to recognize a friendly. Congratulations, your bias has ruined journalism. LOL.

Nancy Mace suggests House Republicans, possibly including her, will vote to impeach Biden if they win power in November. Chuck Todd doesn’t bother to follow up by asking her what he would be impeached for. A failure all around. pic.twitter.com/P2zUl4vFYB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2022

To make his position even more clear, when Mace states that there are certainly Republicans who want to have an impeachment vote, Todd interjects with a surprised ‘Wow!’

The ire directed at Chuck Todd, however, was fierce. It also gives us plenty of amusement to share with you.

Chuck Todd is THE worst. Why does MSNBC keep him around? — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 25, 2022

He gets paid to say what they tell him to. You should understand this, Dad. We’re sorry you’re upset with Chuck Todd’s inaccurate reporting. He works for NBC News, by the way.

At this point, some rando grunting "uh huh" or "nuh" while he scarfs a large Cheesesteak would offer more insight as the host of Meet The Press than Chuck Todd pic.twitter.com/dX53P7AU89 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 25, 2022

It looks like Olbermann is making a play for Chuck Todd’s job here.

This is absolutely infuriating. Here’s Chuck Todd just blithely asking if she’ll vote to impeach Biden. For what? He doesn’t mention. Doesn’t even hint at any curiosity on the matter. Chronic Beltway Brain Rot. https://t.co/4TEvD6k7j0 — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) September 25, 2022

See above. He’s on your team.

This helps debase politics in general and normalizes using impeachment as a tool of political vengeance. He is the worst. — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) September 25, 2022

That would be really bad if impeachment became a tool of political vengeance.

.@chucktodd: You asked a GOP member of Congress if they will vote to impeach President Biden when he has committed ZERO impeachable offenses. She says ‘maybe’ and you still don’t bother to ask what she would support impeaching him for. You are not a journalist. You’re a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/T6cPObS8I8 — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) September 25, 2022

Just so you know, this Wortman guy has called for Clarence Thomas to be impeached. Nobody can give us a valid reason why Clarence Thomas should be impeached. It’s almost like they’re hypocrites.

Impeach Biden FOR WHAT, you traitorous cooze? …is what Chuck Todd should've said to @RepNancyMace, but Chuck sucks too much to confront a traitorous cooze like Nancy Mace #LouderThanMAGA https://t.co/hO2eANxLsb — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) September 25, 2022

She mad. We’re only including her tweet because it’s funny to remember that she started the #HottieAvenatti trend. LOL.

Such irresponsible journalism. Normalizing impeachment and chaos with no interrogation or analysis. What the point other than to provide an undeserved platform for fringe thinkers? @chucktodd please explain this. https://t.co/LURKGqtSWP — Janai Nelson (@JNelsonLDF) September 25, 2022

We sorta remember saying a few years ago that there was a danger of normalizing impeachment. How do you like your creation?

'Wow!' NBC's Chuck Todd Blown Away By Rep. Nancy Mace Saying 'There's a Lot of Pressure' on GOP to Impeach Biden for … Something https://t.co/7v1a3RXWPK — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 25, 2022

At least someone was capable of parsing the English language and recognized that Chuck Todd was carrying water for Democrats, just not in a manner that satisfied rabid leftists.

Good example for journalism students (and others!) to see how political journalists are failing you. https://t.co/yYAbIv055V — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 25, 2022

I am in awe about how bad our mainstream media is in informing US. https://t.co/NVNtRH3dRy — David Rothschild 🌻 (@DavMicRot) September 25, 2022

Welcome to the club! We’re glad you folks finally caught up. Political journalism has been failing us for a long time.

Yeah, we know they just mean they’re not liberal enough.