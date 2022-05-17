Yesterday, Karine Jean-Pierre kicked off her White House press secretary career with a bang, channeling no less than Kamala Harris in her answer to Peter Doocy about Joe Biden’s dumb tweet about bringing down inflation by “[making] sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share.”

Here it is again, because who doesn’t love a good train wreck:

DOOCY: "The President's Twitter account posted the other day…How does raising taxes on corporations reduce inflation?" KJP: "Um, so…Are you talking about a specific tweet?" pic.twitter.com/oHl0rGWEsY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2022

We almost pity her. But we can’t fully commit to pitying her because she (a) is a flaming conspiracy theorist and (b) accepted this job knowing that she most definitely wasn’t up to it.

My God she is bad at this job. She is visibly flipping through the briefing book and staring down at it while she reads off canned talking points that don't remotely answer the question. https://t.co/arnSGMkbnc — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) May 17, 2022

This is bad. It’s also her first day. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 17, 2022

No need to be so forgiving, Guy. This is the Biden administration, after all. They’re bad at a lot of things, including telling the truth and making important personnel decisions.

National Review Online senior writer Dan McLaughlin couldn’t help but marvel at Jean-Pierre’s performance, either, and he tweeted about how bad it made the White House look:

It's the White House. This was literally the most prepared person they could find? — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 17, 2022

Little did he know that Bernie Sanders campaign alumna Melissa Byrne was watching him and ready to pounce and seize:

Racist Sexist Men roll call https://t.co/JHZPEZG7Kn — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) May 17, 2022

Expecting the White House press secretary to be up to the job she was hired to do is racist and sexist now? Who knew?

It's called having standards. I send you into court, I expect better than this. Same from the press podium. Responses like this would fail a Turing test. https://t.co/dCIVOgrDeE — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 17, 2022

Melissa’s tweets definitely do have a bot-like quality …

Im sorry. Someone at the NRO has an opinion on standards? You just can’t stand seeing a Black woman exceeding you professionally. Therapy is helpful for working through your inadequacies. https://t.co/QNSbNV4ivS — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) May 17, 2022

“The NRO.”

Second try at the Turing test didn't go better than the first. https://t.co/usRtK3Wkr2 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 17, 2022

No. No it did not.

We’re starting to sense a trend.

Says the person who works for the NRO and has to attack a press sec to feel like a man. https://t.co/dLHhwrnW4G — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) May 17, 2022

There it is again! “The NRO.” She’s so precious.

Third try, becoming increasingly recursive. https://t.co/ermgoODbcp — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 17, 2022

Four? Do we hear four?

Im still winning. Go work through your inadequacies. https://t.co/VGET8Ckrfn — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) May 17, 2022

She’s still winning, guys! Really, she is!

Fourth try, now running familiar scripts. https://t.co/bvDL5iZWi8 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 17, 2022

Still winning. I love how mad you are right now. https://t.co/w5OXNxIFcg — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) May 17, 2022

Is Dan McLaughlin mad, though? It comes off as amusement more than anything else.

“Im not owned. I’m not owned.” I protest as I slowly shrink into a corn cob

– Melissa — ConservaBear (@Conserva_Bear) May 17, 2022

She’s on track to shrink into a baby corncob. So adorable.

LOL there was a fifth attempt last night, still nothing that would pass a Turing test. https://t.co/ctBvCs7tnx — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 17, 2022

How about this one?

Love getting under the skin of racist men. https://t.co/FGdfBhgTui — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) May 17, 2022

Fascinating!

Sixth! Still nothing you couldn't program from a bot. https://t.co/ffYUXtP5Sc — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 17, 2022

If we were programming the Melissa bot, we’d at least try to make the responses a little more creative. Just to say we made the effort.

