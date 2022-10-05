We hope we’ve been pretty clear around here that Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker has got problems. Some pretty big problems. And if he ends up winning his race against Raphael Warnock, it will be in spite of a number of huge red flags.

That said, though, we also need to be very clear that drawing attention to the issues surrounding Walker does not for a second mean that we believe Raphael Warnock deserves to win. See, Warnock is surrounded by a number of huge red flags as well, only he has the advantage of being a Democrat and thus having his red flags get largely ignored by the mainstream media. The same journalists falling all over themselves to expose the walking, talking scandal factory that is Herschel Walker are reliably conspicuously incurious about all the skeletons in Warnock’s closets.

And that means it’s up to others to make sure that Warnock’s own demons are fully exposed. It’s up to people like Matthew Foldi, former Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter and current Republican U.S. House candidate for Maryland’s Sixth District. So, without further ado, here’s Foldi with the sunlight:

THREAD: @ReverendWarnock is a terrible person I’m going to exclusively post @FreeBeacon stories here—as you read this, ask yourself why Georgia journalists have given Warnock a pass for OVER TWO YEARS #gasen (1/x) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 4, 2022

QUID PRO QUO: Warnock Fundraises With Steyer After Voting for Legislation That Poured Billions Into Green Energy By @alanagoodman @FreeBeacon #gasen https://t.co/bxcz7ST560 (3/x) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 4, 2022

ActBlue Under Pressure To Boot Warnock After Ex-Wife Accused Him of Violating Custody Agreement By @alanagoodman and me @FreeBeacon #gasen https://t.co/Um8cnUFt3w (9/x) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 4, 2022

The Warnock Media Blackout By @FreeBeacon editors: REMEMBER THIS: “Democracy dies in darkness, we were told. They forgot the asterisk: Except when shining a light threatens to undermine the Democrat in a pivotal race.”https://t.co/bwq3gV0RQO (11/x) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 4, 2022

In a normal world, @alanagoodman would be booked on every show imaginable to talk about her reporting But of course only @FoxNews cared during the #GASEN runoffs Goodman: Warnock Can’t Dismiss ‘Traumatizing and Disturbing’ Camp Abuse Storyhttps://t.co/dnLn76Mss5 (12/x) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 4, 2022

Camper Recounts Abuse at Warnock Church Camp 🚨 Anthony Washington, now 30, tells the Washington Free Beacon counselors tossed urine on him, forced him to sleep outside 🚨 By @alanagoodman @FreeBeacon #gasen https://t.co/j7LVETtbQM (13/x) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 4, 2022

Police Reports Shed Light on Warnock’s 2002 Arrest for Obstruction: ‘Extremely Uncooperative and Disruptive’ Warnock repeatedly disrupted child abuse investigation, reports say By @alanagoodman @FreeBeacon #gasen https://t.co/hl6K6CXNCl (16/x) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 4, 2022

Got all that, MSM? Should be enough to keep you guys busy for quite a while.

Now, try doing your jobs for change.

***

Related:

AJC reports that Republicans are pouncing on those domestic abuse allegations against Raphael Warnock

The Washington Post looks at preacher-turned-politician Raphael Warnock’s ‘campaign for the moral high ground’

Fact-checkers alerted after Dem Sen. Warnock says he’s never been opposed to voter ID and doesn’t know anybody who is

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!