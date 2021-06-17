The Democrats are pushing a bill they call a “voting rights” act, but one Democrat senator has taken a different position on voter ID than most of his congressional colleagues:

Oh really?

He also says he doesn't know anyone who is opposed to voter ID. Really? Not a single person? Hmmmm. https://t.co/cuAicV7QSn — Brittany (@bccover) June 17, 2021

For some reason we’re skeptical of that claim.

People have short memories https://t.co/IH58DVHtfo — Michael Steven (@cashpiano) June 17, 2021

Can we get a fact check on this, Reichsführer @GlennKesslerWP? https://t.co/hpyZ2ss1Ot — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 17, 2021

And here’s a question to consider if Warnock’s serious:

Does that mean he’s a racist? I have it on good authority that voter ID laws and those that support them are racist. https://t.co/hpyZ2ss1Ot — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 17, 2021

Warnock has apparently changed his mind on the issue of voter ID:

This was @ReverendWarnock in 2012: He called voter ID laws an affront to the memory of the civil rights leader. “You cannot celebrate Dr. King on Monday, and undermine people’s ability to vote on Super Tuesday,’’ Warnock said.https://t.co/5jln9nKXxs https://t.co/Vd5pGsiS9n — Chris Hartline (@ChrisHartline) June 17, 2021

“I have never been opposed to voter ID.” – @ReverendWarnock "Gone are poll taxes & grandfather clauses, but voting rights continue to be under attack in far more secretive, subversive ways like Voter ID laws." – campaign website in article he co-authoredhttps://t.co/Mm4gnV5Ta9 https://t.co/dVWdpYTnqY pic.twitter.com/yeFFEmlRwy — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 17, 2021

We can’t wait for WaPo and CNN fact-checkers to figure out a way to make Warnock’s “I’ve never opposed voter ID laws” claim at least “mostly true.”