It kinda feels like every day, there’s new dirt coming out about Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Of course, he is a Republican, which means that the media are going to work a lot harder to dig up anything that could hurt his chances.

In this particular case, though, it does seem like there are some legitimate red flags flying high around Walker. National Review’s Jim Geraghty recently discussed some of the biggest, including The Daily Beast’s report that Walker paid for his then-girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009. More from Geraghty:

The Daily Beast says that Walker’s ex-girlfriend “supported these claims with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a ‘get well’ card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker.” Walker appeared on Sean Hannity’s program last night; when asked if he knew the woman, Walker responded, “No idea, but it is a flat-out lie” and then he mentioned his campaign website. When Hannity asked if he’d sent the woman a $700 check and a get-well card, Walker responded, “I haven’t seen it, but you know, I can tell you, I sent out so many get well — sent so much anything, but I can tell you right now, I never asked anyone to get an abortion, I never paid for an abortion. That’s a lie.”

Yikes. This is … not a good look for Walker, to say the least. It’s actually worse than not good. We’ve heard more articulate and believable explanations for suspicious behavior from preschoolers. That said, as of now, we don’t know for sure that The Daily Beast’s story is 100% verifiable, and, let’s face it: even if it is, it may not actually change many would-be Walker voters’ minds. As a number of people have pointed out, Walker may or may not actually be pro-life, but there’s no doubt whatsoever about Raphael Warnock’s pro-abortion stance.

And now that we’ve gotten all that stuff out of the way, we can get to the fun part. With some help from Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, of course:

Does Herschel Walker's past make him suitable for the US Senate? Probably not. It does however qualify him to be senior legal analyst for CNN. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 5, 2022

Philanderer Jeffrey Toobin got a colleague’s daughter pregnant and then pressured her to get an abortion — that he would pay for, of course. And that’s something we know for a fact that he did. He’s even got a slight edge over Walker, actually, because at least as far as we know, Herschel Walker never took it out during a Zoom call.

So yeah, if Walker does end up losing to Warnock, he should seriously consider applying for a job at CNN. He could even apply for the vacancy left by Toobin!

CNN also based out of Atlanta, so win win. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 5, 2022

Anyway, as far as the U.S. Senate is concerned:

You hold the senate in high regard sir! — David Hardy (@DavidHa16120857) October 5, 2022

Not that high. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 5, 2022

