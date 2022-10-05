Liberal journalists are a hilarious bunch. It may not be intentional like 99% of the time, but still. They do and say all kinds of things that make us laugh.

One of our favorites is when they pretend to have their fingers on the pulse of everyday Americans, as though they can identify with us and feel our pain. Rarely is that the case, but nevertheless, they persist. They actually think they’re fooling us, as though we’re too far below their ivory tower to see who they really are.

Well anyway, some of the most egregious offenders from the journalistic class are also some of the most privileged and well-to-do. Tweeter @FearTheFloof decided to take a closer look at a few of them today.

One of the most fascinating things about the modern age we live in is the population of journalists almost exclusively being from mega rich families and the fact they have done such a good job of hiding it from the internet. — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

This thread is quite fascinating in its own right. @FearTheFloof begins with Carlos Maza, the über-Left self-proclaimed “Marxist pig”:

The most extreme case of this is Carlos Maza. Right out of Wake Forrest University he worked for Vox pushing extreme left wing views & targeting anyone on the right no matter how poor or middle class. What almost no one knew was he was a billionaire. pic.twitter.com/4LRcjCKBQw — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

A hypocritical Marxist? Well, butter our buns and call us biscuits!

What’s amazing about this is almost no one knew his mother & step father were tech billionaires with multiple mansions, yachts & private planes. Maza was raised in a $10.8 million dollar mansion in Boca Raton, FL. pic.twitter.com/ogxKsWSbrJ — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

Until his termination at Vox there was no Google result you could get that could tell you anything on Carlos Maza’s background. Nothing. A complete memory hole. For almost 10 years he was able to use his massive platform to cancel anyone he saw fit to & abuse his power unchecked. pic.twitter.com/dxQB4UjuyM — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

It wasn’t until he was fired from Vox for being too much of a left wing extremist (just let that sink in) & he began his failed YouTube career did anyone do any digging into how this guy afforded some of the most expensive real estate in New York with no income… pic.twitter.com/oOgZFfIpOX — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

A billionaire journalist who went to Christopher Columbus High School & Wake Forrest University was able to cosplay working class socialist attacking poor & working class people for years without anyone knowing his real background. pic.twitter.com/1hW1yaXh5p — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

Neat trick, huh? Of course, Carlos isn’t the only lefty journo who actively tried to deceive the public about his background. Let’s shift our attention to Taylor Lorenz, shall we? She’s a ginormous phony in her own right.

Taylor Lorenz might actually be an even worse offender of this hypocrisy. While also born to fabulous wealth & privilege she has the family power to keep her past off the internet even after it became known.

She can actually get it removed forever from the internet. pic.twitter.com/olcc1lkBzh — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

What’s amazing about Taylor Lorenz is we know she was born in NYC, raised in the richest zip code of Connecticut. We know she attended a Swiss private boarding school & graduated from Hobart and William Smith College.

But that’s about it. pic.twitter.com/IcVodofvoL — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

While this woman of wealth & privilege can doxx even the poorest, weakest, least powerful people in the internet, publishing all their private information, address, work places and phone numbers.

She can apparently get anything about herself wiped from the internet forever… pic.twitter.com/GWXfqnZKfp — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

Talk about privilege.

How would a TicTok journalist be able to get her history wiped off the internet forever?

Well hold onto your butts while we go balls deep into the family of Ms. Lorenz you can’t find on the internet without much much effort. pic.twitter.com/vhJOfvJGJG — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

For the record this all publicly available information, it’s just hard to find without looking.

Taylor Lorenz was born to mega rich developer Walter R. Lorenz (65) and Anne Lorenz (67) & raised in a $5.7 million dollar mansion. Her sister is Brook Lorenz of CNN. pic.twitter.com/GfdC4Fjndn — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

But it’s her uncle that’s the big story here. You see Taylor Lorenz’s mom and uncle were mega rich children of a very powerful politician… and R. McDonald (her uncle) is the owner / founder of the WayBackMachine internet archive. pic.twitter.com/7tSQkSikeH — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

Trying to find info about any of these people on the internet in nearly impossible. Taylor Lorenz even had her uncle exempt her twitter account from the WayBackMachine. Once she deletes her tweets they are literally wiped from the internet forever.

Now that’s power you can’t buy pic.twitter.com/xsNHcr98YE — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

Go ahead… Google her. Go to her wiki page. You see anything there like you do with literally any other public figures? NOPE!

Nothing.

She’s even managed to have any public record of her date of birth wiped. Pics of her from high school or collage that could age her? Gone. pic.twitter.com/SJwfkfrxK9 — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

For the record Taylor Lorenz was born October 21st 1984 in New York, NY… making her 37 years old. She will be 38 in 16 days. Wish her a happy birthday. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/a0CAtRMPfn — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

Happy birthday, Taylor!

Taylor Lorenz, a mega rich child of wealth and privilege from a powerful political family who’s uncle can wipe any of her history off the internet forever has been given massive platforms with the NYTs and WaPo to attack, smear, doxx, harass & terrorize anyone she wants. — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

So she’s extra privileged, if you really think about it.

Now, how about NBC News senior reporter and “dystopia beat” guy Ben Collins (the guy who had a weird but illuminating meltdown yesterday over the prospect of Elon Musk owning Twitter)?

Ben Collins (not the race car driver from Top Gear) of NBC News has leveraged his power and family wealth to become one of the most powerful internet hall monitors of our age… pic.twitter.com/8hUYipATlk — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

While Taylor Lorenz can get her wiki page wiped, Ben doesn’t even have one. Like really?

The lead disinformation journalist at the biggest network news platform in the United States has not even a blurb that pops up in the first 100 Google results??? pic.twitter.com/ayiV9R2FxL — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

Who’d you have to pay off, Ben?

Like… there are obscure poets from 100’s of years ago from countries that don’t exist anymore that have at least a burb on wiki. How is information on one of the most powerful journalists with a massive platform so hard to find? pic.twitter.com/jErUzSlSAn — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

What we do know is he is a 47 year old man who went to Emerson College which cost… wait for it… a whopping $75,000 a year to attend in todays dollars.

A very private, very exclusive, buy your way in College founded in 1880 for rich white people to buy an exclusive education. pic.twitter.com/DBGuS8nquN — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

And there’s still gotta be so much more where all that came from.

R.I.P. your account — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 5, 2022

Literally everywhere you go this is what you’ll find… pic.twitter.com/nfwVvhWvEH — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

Ben Collins has built a brand around targeting citizens who work against Democrats & labeling them domestic terrorists. For the most part he targets the poor & middle class, the weak, the people with no resources & no way to fight back or clear their name once smeared. pic.twitter.com/HDcFL6FVud — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

But again… Ben Collins gets to be a private person. His parents, his address, his personal & private life are protected from public view. You don’t get to know about the wealth & privilege he grew up in.

But if he targets you, everyone will know what you had for dinner. pic.twitter.com/NqfiLyxFr4 — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 5, 2022

See, folks? This is what actual stunning and brave investigative journalism looks like.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Related:

‘Marxist pig’ Carlos Maza wants us to stop taking political advice from the ultra-wealthy (except for him)

‘Quite sickening and offensive’: Glenn Greenwald shreds shameless journos like Taylor Lorenz for ‘[posturing] as the world’s most oppressed class’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!