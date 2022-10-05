Liberal journalists are a hilarious bunch. It may not be intentional like 99% of the time, but still. They do and say all kinds of things that make us laugh.

One of our favorites is when they pretend to have their fingers on the pulse of everyday Americans, as though they can identify with us and feel our pain. Rarely is that the case, but nevertheless, they persist. They actually think they’re fooling us, as though we’re too far below their ivory tower to see who they really are.

Well anyway, some of the most egregious offenders from the journalistic class are also some of the most privileged and well-to-do. Tweeter @FearTheFloof decided to take a closer look at a few of them today.

This thread is quite fascinating in its own right. @FearTheFloof begins with Carlos Maza, the über-Left self-proclaimed “Marxist pig”:

A hypocritical Marxist? Well, butter our buns and call us biscuits!

Neat trick, huh? Of course, Carlos isn’t the only lefty journo who actively tried to deceive the public about his background. Let’s shift our attention to Taylor Lorenz, shall we? She’s a ginormous phony in her own right.

Talk about privilege.

Happy birthday, Taylor!

So she’s extra privileged, if you really think about it.

Now, how about NBC News senior reporter and “dystopia beat” guy Ben Collins (the guy who had a weird but illuminating meltdown yesterday over the prospect of Elon Musk owning Twitter)?

Who’d you have to pay off, Ben?

And there’s still gotta be so much more where all that came from.

See, folks? This is what actual stunning and brave investigative journalism looks like.

