You might remember Carlos Maza — he’s the Media Matters alumnus who has made it a personal crusade to have anything he doesn’t like, such as Steven Crowder’s YouTube show, banned from social media. He also calls himself a “Marxist pig” in his Twitter bio, has a Patreon account where supporters can pledge $2, $5, or $10 a month, and wants us to stop taking political advice from the ultra-wealthy, like James Carville.

Jon Levine of the New York Post did some digging and tracked down the home from which Maza and family members registered to vote, and … it’s pretty nice.

That’s hilarious: Maza lists one of the highest-paid CEOs in the country among the “Comrades” who sponsored his video.

Trending

So Maza posts photos of Carville’s mansion online to shame him and convince people to stop taking political advice from him.

Levine writes:

Through his clan, the millennial firebrand is connected to multiple Florida mega-mansions, a $7.1 million pad on the Upper West Side purchased under an LLC — and a yacht by luxury maker boat-maker Donzi.

Public records show [mother] Vivian, Scott [Scherr], Carlos and sister Isabel all registered to vote at a five-bedroom, eight-bathroom waterfront palace in Boca Raton, Florida. The property sold in 2018 for $10.8 million according to realty website Zillow. Scherr also unloaded a four-bed, four-bath home in 2015 in Weston, Florida, for $1,850,000.

Vivian currently resides full-time in a $4.4 million two-bed, three-bath luxury condo in Fort Lauderdale, which she lists as her primary residence according to a 2020 report filed by LCH 23, LLC — which she controls.

It must be nice to be rich enough to be a Marxist.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Carlos MazaJon LevinemansionMarxist pigNew York Postultra-wealthy