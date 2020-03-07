You might remember Carlos Maza — he’s the Media Matters alumnus who has made it a personal crusade to have anything he doesn’t like, such as Steven Crowder’s YouTube show, banned from social media. He also calls himself a “Marxist pig” in his Twitter bio, has a Patreon account where supporters can pledge $2, $5, or $10 a month, and wants us to stop taking political advice from the ultra-wealthy, like James Carville.

Jon Levine of the New York Post did some digging and tracked down the home from which Maza and family members registered to vote, and … it’s pretty nice.

“Dear god can we STOP taking political advice from the ultra-wealthy" — @gaywonkhttps://t.co/gGFbC496PV — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 7, 2020

Here are some photos of the Florida home where Carlos Maza is registered to vote pic.twitter.com/ri8Ra1rSx1 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 7, 2020

Carlos Maza's soon-to-be stepfather is Scott Scherr, founder of Ultimate Software. Was one of the highest paid CEOs in 2015https://t.co/FpfJ8tMe54 Ultimate Software sold in 2019 for $11 BILLION https://t.co/LPYNcYWt8e Here he is in the funder credits of Maza's last video pic.twitter.com/PkkM4mmm1b — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 8, 2020

That’s hilarious: Maza lists one of the highest-paid CEOs in the country among the “Comrades” who sponsored his video.

Maza's family using an LLC purchased a $7,125,000 luxury condo on the Upper West Side in Nov. 2017 Here are some images of that property pic.twitter.com/PhfLt2dLjQ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 8, 2020

On social media Maza has consistently urged his fans and followers not to trust political advice from wealthy people — this example featuring @JamesCarville is typical pic.twitter.com/xowK6cX6ai — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 8, 2020

So Maza posts photos of Carville’s mansion online to shame him and convince people to stop taking political advice from him.

Levine writes:

Through his clan, the millennial firebrand is connected to multiple Florida mega-mansions, a $7.1 million pad on the Upper West Side purchased under an LLC — and a yacht by luxury maker boat-maker Donzi. … Public records show [mother] Vivian, Scott [Scherr], Carlos and sister Isabel all registered to vote at a five-bedroom, eight-bathroom waterfront palace in Boca Raton, Florida. The property sold in 2018 for $10.8 million according to realty website Zillow. Scherr also unloaded a four-bed, four-bath home in 2015 in Weston, Florida, for $1,850,000. Vivian currently resides full-time in a $4.4 million two-bed, three-bath luxury condo in Fort Lauderdale, which she lists as her primary residence according to a 2020 report filed by LCH 23, LLC — which she controls.

It must be nice to be rich enough to be a Marxist.

