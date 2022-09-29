Because “Where’s Jackie?” wasn’t cringe enough, President Joe Biden also took a moment yesterday to forget how to step away from the podium at a different event (thankfully, his loving wife Dr. Jill Biden was there to help him navigate the difficult path).

Well, evidently strange departures from podiums are kinda Joe Biden’s thing, because he did it again today when he suddenly concluded his remarks at a FEMA presser.

Have a look:

Now, we could take a page from the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona’s book and tell you that Biden “appeared” or “seemed” to wander off, but based on the reactions of the people around him, it seems pretty clear what was going on.

Joe Biden is lost, figuratively and literally.

Put a leash on that pup! — Billy Boyd (@BillyBo11983011) September 29, 2022

They’re gonna end up putting my guy on a child leash https://t.co/sZ1CKHFPdE — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 29, 2022

To be honest, they probably should’ve done that a long time ago. As long as they’re gonna keep parading him around like that, they need to at least be able to keep him from just aimlessly walking away.

He’s just looking for Jackie pic.twitter.com/dXZBR0KSty — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) September 29, 2022

For all we know, that’s exactly what he’s doing.

This is just sad https://t.co/bHhTniq4as — J.W. Gibbons (@JoelWGibbonsV) September 29, 2022

Just wonders off into the crowd like a doddering old fool. This is fine. https://t.co/RlH4gfXbvX — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 29, 2022

This kind of thing happens almost every day and we are supposed to pretend it doesn't. https://t.co/dsJgOtI1vY — terry schappert (@terryschappert) September 29, 2022

At what point do the media start to concerned enough to devote hours and days and weeks of primetime programming to this stuff?

And the media went into a week long meltdown because Trump stumbled slightly walking down a ramp. https://t.co/RlH4gfXbvX — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 29, 2022

***

Update:

You knew this was coming:

Nailed it.

***

