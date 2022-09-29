Because “Where’s Jackie?” wasn’t cringe enough, President Joe Biden also took a moment yesterday to forget how to step away from the podium at a different event (thankfully, his loving wife Dr. Jill Biden was there to help him navigate the difficult path).

Well, evidently strange departures from podiums are kinda Joe Biden’s thing, because he did it again today when he suddenly concluded his remarks at a FEMA presser.

Have a look:

Now, we could take a page from the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona’s book and tell you that Biden “appeared” or “seemed” to wander off, but based on the reactions of the people around him, it seems pretty clear what was going on.

Joe Biden is lost, figuratively and literally.

To be honest, they probably should’ve done that a long time ago. As long as they’re gonna keep parading him around like that, they need to at least be able to keep him from just aimlessly walking away.

For all we know, that’s exactly what he’s doing.

At what point do the media start to concerned enough to devote hours and days and weeks of primetime programming to this stuff?

***

Update:

You knew this was coming:

Nailed it.

***

