OK, guys. We already told you about Joe Biden evidently forgetting that Rep. Jackie Walorski died last month in a car accident. He managed to forget this despite the statement that was issued in his name on her death.

Surely the optics for Joe Biden couldn’t possibly get any worse after that, right? Right???

Wrong:

Yeeeeesh.

Trending

The camera showed us enough to merit a great deal of concern.

Oh dear. Oh dear oh dear oh dear.

This is bad, folks.

It’s normal in dementia patients.

Lord knows we can’t stand Joe Biden, but at least some of our animosity toward him as turned into straight-up pity. How can anyone look at footage like this and not feel like Joe Biden is a victim of elder abuse?

For eff’s sake, Jill:

***

