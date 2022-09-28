OK, guys. We already told you about Joe Biden evidently forgetting that Rep. Jackie Walorski died last month in a car accident. He managed to forget this despite the statement that was issued in his name on her death.

Surely the optics for Joe Biden couldn’t possibly get any worse after that, right? Right???

Wrong:

NOW – Jill to Joe Biden: "You go down this way."pic.twitter.com/oOlys2oLW4 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 28, 2022

Yeeeeesh.

"Uhhh…you sure it's not this way? I think I need to go toward the bushes…." — Slippery Sloop (@azaz_ovedya) September 28, 2022

In all fairness, he is initially confused until Jill shows him the direction to go. Then Biden speaks to the guy in the wheelchair while he totters off stage. Not a good look but the camera frame doesn't show it all. — Rob (@robertthedeuce) September 28, 2022

The camera showed us enough to merit a great deal of concern.

Oh dear. Oh dear oh dear oh dear.

This from today? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 28, 2022

Yep — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022

Mother of God — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 28, 2022

This is bad, folks.

This isn’t normal — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) September 28, 2022

It’s normal in dementia patients.

After his "where's Jackie" moment, dementia-Joe gets lost walking off a stage. This is painful to watch. https://t.co/k84rIy7L2Q — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 28, 2022

Come ON.@DNC can't be okay with this. No American with any sense at all can be okay with this. https://t.co/S9vpafjhhY pic.twitter.com/LiGSnQd2EY — The Devil's Advocate (@SuppressionAnti) September 28, 2022

Lord knows we can’t stand Joe Biden, but at least some of our animosity toward him as turned into straight-up pity. How can anyone look at footage like this and not feel like Joe Biden is a victim of elder abuse?

I truly believe that Docta Jill is the biggest sociopath in America, who knows her husband is not up for this but forces him to out there every day because she loves the power and fame. https://t.co/LG3CHwhshP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022

For eff’s sake, Jill:

https://t.co/TszJ692b0R

Stop torturing your husband — Wendy Tanner (@JohnCRegime) September 28, 2022

***

