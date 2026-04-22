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Grieving Parents of Slain Loyola Student Sheridan Gorman Demand Change: 'This Can't Happen'

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on April 22, 2026
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The parents of slain Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman are speaking out and they are demanding change.

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They also deserve to be listened to by the leaders in Chicago and they deserve a safe country for young women. 

Every news station should cover illegals killing American citizens. That's a no brainer. The fact they do not is an abomination.

That's the best path forward.

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He won't comment. He's a coward.

He's a terrible person. 

Nothing will change and young women won't be safe anywhere Democrats are in charge. 

They simply don't care.

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He absolutely does because that's all his political party cares about.

Being a moderate isn't an option when one side are full on Communists trying to ruin the country. 

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