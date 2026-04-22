Grieving Parents of Slain Loyola Student Sheridan Gorman Demand Change: 'This Can't Happen'

The parents of slain Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman are speaking out and they are demanding change.

EXCLUSIVE: The parents of Sheridan Gorman, the Loyola University student shot and killed in Chicago, are speaking out about their anger and calling for change. “This can’t happen. We’ve got to make changes,” they tell CBS News’ @CBSMATTGUTMAN. More tomorrow on @CBSMornings. pic.twitter.com/wxQp7DO2I8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 21, 2026

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The Gorman family deserves justice. https://t.co/BbP4DabKDQ — Pat Adams (@PatAdams96) April 21, 2026

They also deserve to be listened to by the leaders in Chicago and they deserve a safe country for young women.

I’m surprised a major network is covering this story at all.



Since Bari Weiss took over, CBS has been dipping their toe in what should be normal and actual news reporting.



Illegal aliens murdering Americans should lead the news and remain there every time it happens. Which is… https://t.co/IDNTgaKW8a — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) April 21, 2026

Every news station should cover illegals killing American citizens. That's a no brainer. The fact they do not is an abomination.

Simple fix: STOP VOTING FOR THE DEMOCRATS. https://t.co/RySo9jqAjk — Kate (@kate_p45) April 21, 2026

That's the best path forward.

#Chicago #ChicagosMayor @ChicagosMayor @Brandon4Chicago



You caused this. Instead of taking precautions you made sure disperse millions of killers rapists and theifs in Chicago and Chicago land bc of your ideology. Your misled. Hope you have a comment about this @Williamjkelly https://t.co/5yWWJRAXIR — Waldo (@Aquarius03_11) April 21, 2026

He won't comment. He's a coward.

He's a terrible person.

The scumbag who killed their daughter wasn’t the worst of the worst until he was. Send them all home. https://t.co/G91Sh3Pk8j — Maria Mendoza (@Litschick) April 21, 2026

They can start by demanding people stop voting Democrat. https://t.co/jBjlT5EWBO — Jason (@EmperorJayLay7) April 21, 2026

Nothing will change and young women won't be safe anywhere Democrats are in charge.

He was caught at the border but not deported. Then he was arrested for shoplifting... And not deported. Then he murdered an innocent young woman. Very preventable. https://t.co/Rg9gV1Hmy9 — JustSomeDude (@SOTTATIS) April 21, 2026

Democrats have blood on their hands 🤮🤮🤮 https://t.co/XmRumYsWYu — Out of Bubbles (@_reliable_data_) April 21, 2026

Starts by voting Pritzker out. https://t.co/8mjjQQNA7d — Tony Jimenez, Ed.D. (@tjimenez192428) April 21, 2026

Can you help here @ChicagosMayor? @JBPritzkerc, can you pause your campaign for POTUS for 2 minutes and focus on violence in Chicago? https://t.co/jARL7lNAWM — John Hyland (@JohnHyland) April 21, 2026

They simply don't care.

By the left’s standards, there’s a genocide going on in Chicago. The mayor cares more about what’s happening in Gaza than his own city. — Benny Rush (@Benjami47969672) April 21, 2026

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He absolutely does because that's all his political party cares about.

Being in the middle is part of the problem. Only a total rejection of communism and all of their treasonous actions (like the open borders) that allowed the illegal alien who murdered their child into the country can save the United States. — pink (@pink68867645) April 21, 2026

Being a moderate isn't an option when one side are full on Communists trying to ruin the country.

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