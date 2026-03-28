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And? Sheridan Gorman’s Killer Is Developmentally Impaired and Can’t Read or Write

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on March 28, 2026
Imgflip

Last week, we told you about the absolutely outrageous statement by Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden, who was recording herself talking about the fatal shooting of Loyola University freshman Sheridan Gorman in the back by Jose Medina-Medina, an illegal alien from Venezuela. Hadden said that maybe Gorman had "startled" Medina, who was wearing a mask and hiding behind a lighthouse carrying an illegal gun, before he shot her in the back as she was running away.

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NewsNation's Alex Caprariello has some biographical information about Medina that doesn't interest us much, but we thought we'd pass it along.

The post continues:

… developmentally delayed, has the education of a seven-year-old, and can’t read and write. Prosecutors say they have overwhelming evidence of his guilt: video that shows him in a mask, gloves, and dark clothes, hiding behind a lighthouse on Lake Michigan, and shooting Gorman in the back, killing her almost instantly. He had no connection whatsoever to Gorman.

That would be a shame.

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As far as we know, Medina has still not appeared in court, as he's in the hospital being treated for tuberculosis on the taxpayer's dime.

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We're presuming his defense team released this new photo and information to make us care. We don't.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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CHICAGO CRIME ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLINOIS

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