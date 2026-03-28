And? Sheridan Gorman’s Killer Is Developmentally Impaired and Can’t Read or Write

Last week, we told you about the absolutely outrageous statement by Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden, who was recording herself talking about the fatal shooting of Loyola University freshman Sheridan Gorman in the back by Jose Medina-Medina, an illegal alien from Venezuela. Hadden said that maybe Gorman had "startled" Medina, who was wearing a mask and hiding behind a lighthouse carrying an illegal gun, before he shot her in the back as she was running away.

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NewsNation's Alex Caprariello has some biographical information about Medina that doesn't interest us much, but we thought we'd pass it along.

Jose Medina-Medina, the 26-year-old Venezuelan man accused of killing 18-year-old Loyola student Sheridan Gorman in cold blood, was robbed, beaten and shot in the head in 2018 in South America. There’s bullet fragments in his brain and a portion of a skull is missing. He is now… pic.twitter.com/RqhT5SQUjO — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) March 27, 2026

The post continues:

… developmentally delayed, has the education of a seven-year-old, and can’t read and write. Prosecutors say they have overwhelming evidence of his guilt: video that shows him in a mask, gloves, and dark clothes, hiding behind a lighthouse on Lake Michigan, and shooting Gorman in the back, killing her almost instantly. He had no connection whatsoever to Gorman.

Medina will be held in the Cook County Jail, awaiting his indictment hearing next month. The defense asked for him to be kept there, saying they believe if he is released, ICE will deport him back to South America, where he will be denied his due process rights. — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) March 27, 2026

That would be a shame.

Literally do not care. He should not have been here in the first place. His sob story means nothing. — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) March 27, 2026

I've known a lot of seven year olds, and not one of them had the skills to obtain a firearm or illegally relocate to another country. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) March 28, 2026

Yet I know almost zero seven year olds that have done anything like this — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 27, 2026

Not sure what the point your trying to get across with this tweet. It reads as if you are trying to simp for him. But perhaps you’re just sharing more facts. But again, it reads like shit.



So my reply to that is - fukk his entire existence. LOL. — Everyday_Pohku (@PohPoh2020) March 27, 2026

Simply presenting facts. I sat in the courtroom today and have this new information and picture to share with the public. — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) March 27, 2026

As far as we know, Medina has still not appeared in court, as he's in the hospital being treated for tuberculosis on the taxpayer's dime.

Suicidal empathy will be the downfall of Western Civilization



Sure- he K!LLED SOMEONE-



"BUT"



NO BUTS



He's a murderer



DEPORT- IMPRISON- DONE pic.twitter.com/b0YbiihRzm — Just Sayin’ 🇺🇲 ✝️ ❤️ (@catmrow0) March 27, 2026

Funny he was smart enough to know to put on black clothing, a mask, and gloves, with a gun and hide behind a building waiting for somebody. Kind of sounds like premeditated. — Diane (@SoCalValleyGal) March 27, 2026

His developmental delays didn't prevent premeditation. — Lisa (@politeracy) March 27, 2026

These issues did not delay his development into a murderer.



No pity party for him. — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) March 27, 2026

He was on a deportation list and Illinois did not cooperate.



I don’t care what his “problem” is. — Frozen (@icecastles22) March 27, 2026

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Yes, but his capacity to commit a homicide is clear. Regardless of his mental capacity. — Suzan Miles (@corgilove2020) March 27, 2026

So we imported an illiterate, developmentally disabled, diseased gang banger from the third world and allowed him to stay after he committed crimes?



I’m starting to think our immigration system has some flaws. https://t.co/WYKsBDJ6N3 — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 27, 2026

Ugh. So he'll get off because of "reduced mental capacity." — Save California (@BethBridges) March 27, 2026

If he’s capable of sneaking into the US, evading the police for eight years, obtaining a gun and killing a woman, he’s competent to stand trial & a perfect candidate for the death penalty. — St. Walpurga’s Daughter (@SeaDeara) March 27, 2026

We're presuming his defense team released this new photo and information to make us care. We don't.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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