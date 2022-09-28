In case you missed it, Joe Biden went looking for Rep. Jackie Walorski today, which was quite an undertaking when you consider that she died in a car accident early last month.

Here’s the video again:

You all heard him, right? You all heard what he said? He said “Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?” That’s what he said.

Or, if you ask the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona, it’s what he “appeared” to say:

More from Baragona:

During the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health on Wednesday, President Joe Biden seemingly asked if the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was in attendance. Walorski, who died in a car accident in August, was a key advocate in promoting the administration’s push to end hunger in the U.S. by 2030. While boasting about the bipartisan effort to commit $8 billion to fund the conference’s call to action, Biden began thanking lawmakers who were pivotal in creating the initiative. After name-checking Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Mike Braun (R-IN), the president then appeared to refer to Walorski before wondering where she was. “Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? She must not be here.”

“Seemingly asked.” No, Justin, he actually asked.

Trending

What’s funny is that when Baragona initially saw the clip, he was cringing just like the rest of us:

But then he retweeted Yahoo! News correspondent Alexander Nazaryan’s attempt to rescue Biden from ridicule:

Guess that was enough to convince Justin that he needed to back off. God forbid he hold Joe Biden accountable for once.

Next up:

Don’t be surprised.

***

Related:

Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona seems very disturbed by Kennedy’s suggestion that the government shouldn’t be involved in education

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Daily BeastJackie WalorskiJoe BidenJustin BaragonaThe Daily Beast