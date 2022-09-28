In case you missed it, Joe Biden went looking for Rep. Jackie Walorski today, which was quite an undertaking when you consider that she died in a car accident early last month.

Here’s the video again:

"Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?" Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a car accident in August pic.twitter.com/cHc3b7zPmE — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022

You all heard him, right? You all heard what he said? He said “Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?” That’s what he said.

Or, if you ask the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona, it’s what he “appeared” to say:

“Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?”https://t.co/q8mfAUvium — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 28, 2022

More from Baragona:

During the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health on Wednesday, President Joe Biden seemingly asked if the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was in attendance. Walorski, who died in a car accident in August, was a key advocate in promoting the administration’s push to end hunger in the U.S. by 2030. While boasting about the bipartisan effort to commit $8 billion to fund the conference’s call to action, Biden began thanking lawmakers who were pivotal in creating the initiative. After name-checking Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Mike Braun (R-IN), the president then appeared to refer to Walorski before wondering where she was. “Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? She must not be here.”

“Seemingly asked.” No, Justin, he actually asked.

What’s funny is that when Baragona initially saw the clip, he was cringing just like the rest of us:

big yikes! especially since he honored Walorski with a statement at the time of her death, and they did a special tribute video for her today.https://t.co/KVCJjbuP5W https://t.co/ZHYpvr9KqY — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 28, 2022

But then he retweeted Yahoo! News correspondent Alexander Nazaryan’s attempt to rescue Biden from ridicule:

The White House pooler today notes that the tribute video for Walorski wasn't played while Biden or the press pool was on site.https://t.co/b0zzVmk2nb — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 28, 2022

Guess that was enough to convince Justin that he needed to back off. God forbid he hold Joe Biden accountable for once.

It appears to be on video* — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) September 28, 2022

Next up:

Politifact will claim he was referring to a different Jackie. — treyinathens (@treyinathens) September 28, 2022

Don’t be surprised.

Same people who say “why would anyone not trust the media” — BleedGreen8990 🦅 (@BleedGreen8990) September 28, 2022

***

Related:

Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona seems very disturbed by Kennedy’s suggestion that the government shouldn’t be involved in education

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!