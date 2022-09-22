Earlier this week, The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh revealed the shocking and disturbing goings-on at the Clinic for Transgender Health at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

BREAKING: My team and I have been investigating the transgender clinic at Vanderbilt here in Nashville. Vanderbilt drugs, chemically castrates, and performs double mastectomies on minors. But it gets worse. Here is what we found. Let's start at the beginning. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

The clinic is guilty of promoting and perpetuating systematic medical abuse upon minors, and, understandably, when people found out about what’s been happening there, a lot of them were very upset, to say the least.

You might even say those people pounced. Or seized. Or attacked.

That last one is what The Tennessean health care reporter Frank Gluck ultimately settled on:

Vanderbilt clarifies gender-affirming care policies amid conservative attacks https://t.co/CEQPfuNhe7 via @tennessean — Frank Gluck (@FrankGluck) September 21, 2022

Conservatives attack!

More from Gluck:

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is denying social media claims that employees were punished for objecting to its gender-affirming treatment program and some treatments were being used as money-making schemes after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and other members of the state’s GOP leadership blasted the clinic this week. A number of Republican politicians and religious leaders posted on Twitter Tuesday and Wednesday to criticize Vanderbilt, one of the nation’s leading health centers, and called for investigations and new legislation banning gender-affirming treatments for minors.

These weren’t just “social media claims,” though, were they? Walsh had receipts, in the forms of screenshots and videos. Those aren’t “claims”; those are evidence.

And don’t think Walsh didn’t notice what Gluck was trying to do:

Lol The Tennessean and @FrankGluck could not have possibly devised a more pathetically dishonest headline than this. The article doesn’t include one single detail from our report. pic.twitter.com/qrsoUH9TAL — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2022

What’s with ostensible “news” outlets just leaving out vital details?

Why didn't @FrankGluck include the recorded quotes from hospital admin getting excited about how much money these kids bring to the hospital or how there "will be consequences" to conscientious objection? They said it on tape, sir. You just let them lie. https://t.co/jXWlW2rcEk — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) September 22, 2022

Gotta protect the narrative, right, Frank?

So, showing videos where administrators were bragging how much money they can make craving up kids is now a ‘conservative atttack?’ https://t.co/t2Mg3pQMRu — ClassicalLibMOT (@CygnusA81) September 22, 2022

This reporter asked no questions. https://t.co/jquhl9gNKD — Jerry Curlan (@WorkforLife3) September 22, 2022

“Reporter.” The scare quotes are necessary.

Oh, that’s where this journactivist ended up. He was in Naples, Florida before, and humiliated his paper on almost a daily basis. @kylamb8 https://t.co/rwFhwvnIzS — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 21, 2022

For activist media, their ideological objectives get 'clarification' and those who take issue are on the "attack."

If, instead, it's something they don't agree with, then every objection is immediately valid & demands defense.

The burden of proof is shifted to control perception. https://t.co/C78LgsyAUg — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) September 22, 2022

It’s Real Journalism™ at work.

***

Related:

Woke leftists accuse Matt Walsh of trying to ‘get people hurt or killed’ for exposing what goes on at Vanderbilt trans clinic

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!