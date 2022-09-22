Yesterday, we couldn’t help but notice (thanks to Jeryl Bier for pointing it out, by the way) that the MSM, whose job it is to cover the news and do journalism, were rather conspicuously uninterested in the case of Shannon Brandt, a 41-year-old man who confessed to striking and killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with his car in North Dakota. The teen’s offense, according to Brandt? Being affiliated with a “Republican extremist group” and pissing off Brandt during a political disagreement.

Sounds like murder to us, with a twist of hate crime for good measure. Sounds like Brandt set out to hurt or kill Ellingson because he didn’t like Ellingson’s Republican politics. You wanna know what it sounds like to CNN?

A man in North Dakota was charged with felony vehicular homicide after he fatally struck a teenager with his SUV following what he said was a "political argument," authorities said. https://t.co/mHlPpeOzfQ — CNN (@CNN) September 22, 2022

“A man.” “A teenager.”

Well, to their credit, at least CNN noted that Ellingson was a Republican in their article. So that’s something.

Let’s see how CBS News covered it:

A 41-year-old man charged with fatally striking a teenager in North Dakota allegedly told investigators he purposely hit the 18-year-old with his SUV after they had a political argument.

https://t.co/gLGyE7wnOl — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 22, 2022

Huh.

That’s one way to frame it. https://t.co/ziUpRd2ZpZ — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) September 22, 2022

One guy plowed into and killed another guy over politics. What sort of politics, exactly? The tweet doesn’t say. How about the article itself? The article mentions that this allegedly stemmed from a political argument twice, here:

A driver charged with fatally striking a teenager in North Dakota allegedly told investigators he purposely hit the teen with his SUV after they had a political argument, according to court documents.

And here:

Capt. Bryan Niewind of the North Dakota Highway Patrol, which helped investigate the death, said the political argument claim by Brandt has not been substantiated because the investigation is still ongoing and more witnesses need to be interviewed. The specific details of the alleged argument were not released.

That’s literally it. No mention whatsoever of the fact that the “political argument” in question was between Brandt and someone Brandt confessed to killing over being a Republican. No mention anywhere in the article that Brandt believed that Ellingson was a member of a “Republican extremist group.” The word “Republican” doesn’t even appear (nor does “Democrat” or “liberal” or “leftist” or “left-wing”).

This entire story is the darkest game of "Guess the Political Party!" https://t.co/iXfQ8OhGAP — That Dubious Cat™ (@ThatDubiousCat) September 22, 2022

What the hell, CBS News? No, seriously. What the hell?

Amazing: CBS News does a 400-word write up of the ND nut who ran down and killed a teenager over a political argument without mentioning he told police he thought the teen was a Republican "political extremist."https://t.co/zSfqiNxKyc — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 22, 2022

President Biden paints Republicans and conservatives as dangerous extremists, and a Republican gets murdered. And CBS News — who we’re going to go ahead and assume was reluctant to even cover this — can’t even be bothered to raise an eyebrow.

41-year-old man committed hate crime by killing a boy for being Republican. FIFY. https://t.co/8pf8iJykYf — TaxesGalore1234 (@TaxesGalore1234) September 22, 2022

I wonder if this was a 41 year old Republican with an 18 year old Democrat who was on the phone with his mom that he is being chased down would read https://t.co/hzpEsatqj7 — CJ Good (@Aidansheart) September 22, 2022

We all know exactly how it would read.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!