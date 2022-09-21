You may not have heard about the 41-year-old man who was charged with vehicular homicide after confessing to hitting and killing an 18-year-old with his car:

Shannon Brandt, a 41-year-old male, allegedly ran over 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with his car after the pair had an altercation of a political nature at a street festival. He was charged on Monday with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident, the Post Millennial reported.

Brandt started chasing Ellingson in the city of McHenry, prosecutors allege, at which point the boy called his mom for help. Before she could arrive, Brant barreled into him with his car in an alleyway, killing the teen.

The driver reported the crime himself, informing police that the victim was affiliated with a “Republican extremist group” and intended to target him after the two had a political disagreement. “He was the one who called 911 to report the crash,” North Dakota Highway Patrol captain Bryan Niewind said, according to InForum. Brandt was intoxicated at the time of the incident, police said. The court papers indicate that Brandt thought [Ellingson] was calling for backup to go after him rather than ask to be rescued.

Of course, if you get your news solely from mainstream media outlets, it’s safe to assume that you hadn’t heard anything about this story.

But maybe we’re being unfair. Can we really expect outlets like the New York Times to make time or space for a story like this?

