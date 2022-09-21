You may not have heard about the 41-year-old man who was charged with vehicular homicide after confessing to hitting and killing an 18-year-old with his car:

A 41-year-old suspect accused of fatally plowing a car into a Republican teen confessed to the attack, which he confirmed was “politically motivated.”https://t.co/XbdoRwc8FZ pic.twitter.com/ug1G4hF0Bi — National Review (@NRO) September 21, 2022

More from National Review:

Shannon Brandt, a 41-year-old male, allegedly ran over 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with his car after the pair had an altercation of a political nature at a street festival. He was charged on Monday with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident, the Post Millennial reported. Brandt started chasing Ellingson in the city of McHenry, prosecutors allege, at which point the boy called his mom for help. Before she could arrive, Brant barreled into him with his car in an alleyway, killing the teen. The driver reported the crime himself, informing police that the victim was affiliated with a “Republican extremist group” and intended to target him after the two had a political disagreement. “He was the one who called 911 to report the crash,” North Dakota Highway Patrol captain Bryan Niewind said, according to InForum. Brandt was intoxicated at the time of the incident, police said. The court papers indicate that Brandt thought [Ellingson] was calling for backup to go after him rather than ask to be rescued.

🚨 41-year-old suspected killer Shannon Brandt, who admitted to hitting 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with his car over the teen's conservative views, was RELEASED yesterday on $50k bond. Brandt has been charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident. pic.twitter.com/ulWpwOa5CN — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 21, 2022

Jail confirmed to me that Shannon Brandt, who reportedly confessed to killing a North Dakota teen because the 18yo victim was "part of a Republican extremist group," posted bond and is back on the streets. Since his release, it appears Brandt started scrubbing his social media. pic.twitter.com/HAIbprHPpP — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 21, 2022

An affidavit says Brandt fatally struck the teen over "a political argument." Brandt claimed Ellingson was "threatening" him and believed he was "calling people to come get him." Ellingson's mom said he was being "chased" by Brandt, didn't know him, and was calling her for help. pic.twitter.com/Dpju6VrIXx — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 21, 2022

I've obtained a search warrant and criminal complaint that say Brandt failed to render aid to the dying teen who was found slain in an alleyway, fled the fatal hit-and-run crime scene, and returned to his residence in a different city where he was later arrested. pic.twitter.com/EDIo5LdW5H — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 21, 2022

Of course, if you get your news solely from mainstream media outlets, it’s safe to assume that you hadn’t heard anything about this story.

But maybe we’re being unfair. Can we really expect outlets like the New York Times to make time or space for a story like this?

To be fair, since the @nytimes isn't doing ongoing coverage of the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre or the attempt on the life of Supreme Court justice Kavanaugh, why would they cover a hit-and-run in North Dakota? https://t.co/6EGdFxJtbg — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 21, 2022

Good point.

Best not to think about how this would be covered if the roles were reversed. Carry on! https://t.co/lYhyFozryW — Foster (@foster_type) September 21, 2022

Someone should do a test by posting a fake story where parties are reversed and see if that one gets same treatment. — Sheryl (@captnwentworth) September 21, 2022

Now there’s an idea. Of course:

That BYU volleyball story has gotten more national press than the Robert Telles & Shannon Brandt stories combined. By far. — Chris (@chriswithans) September 21, 2022

The MSM is a joke, exhibit 1739492739C.

The mainstream media is the enemy of the people. https://t.co/UdECcAjHaw — Logan Mainord (@mainord_logan) September 21, 2022

FYI:

18-year-old Cayler Ellingson was killed in an apparent politically motivated attack. Moments before he was hunted down and slain in an alleyway, the teen called his mom to come rescue him. Here's the GoFundMe page for Ellingson's funeral expenses:https://t.co/Dzfn9l2n40 — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 21, 2022

***

