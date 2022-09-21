Matt Walsh is nothing if not a polarizing figure, even among those on the Right. But everyone, regardless of personal politics, should be able to find common ground with him when it comes to what he and his team have uncovered in their investigation of the Clinic for Transgender Health at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

BREAKING: My team and I have been investigating the transgender clinic at Vanderbilt here in Nashville. Vanderbilt drugs, chemically castrates, and performs double mastectomies on minors. But it gets worse. Here is what we found. Let's start at the beginning. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

I'm deeply troubled by what @MattWalshBlog uncovered about the Pediatric Transgender Clinic at VUMC. @GovBillLee is right to call for an investigation and we will support that investigation 100%. This type of child mutilation should be illegal and soon will be in TN." https://t.co/I1UPR7vRcw — William Lamberth (@WilliamLamberth) September 21, 2022

Pro-abort blue-check Dr. Leah Torres is deeply troubled as well. But not by what Walsh is reporting. No, she’s troubled by the fact that Walsh is reporting it:

Matt Walsh is off the rails and he is behaving dangerously. I reviewed his posts just from today and he is going to get people hurt and/or killed. I reported the posts, but that hardly feels like enough. @FBI https://t.co/ePNlsGucup — Leah Torres, MD (@LeahNTorres) September 21, 2022

Where’s Leah Torres’ concern for the children who have been hurt by “gender affirmation” procedures?

Hi @LeahNTorres. Which part of my report is inaccurate? Where did I go "off the rails"? Care to elaborate? https://t.co/UqGNTUJr6P — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2022

By the way, here's some interesting reading about the time when @LeahNTorres had her medical license suspended on the grounds that she was an immediate danger to her patients.https://t.co/aeh1f7QKcg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2022

Narrator: Leah did not care to elaborate.

Claiming that Matt Walsh is going to “get people hurt and/or killed” is clearly the settled upon activist response to his massive exposes. https://t.co/kKfJyG1H4W — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 21, 2022

Clearly. Torres is far from the only woke leftist trying to paint Walsh as the bad guy in this scenario:

Here’s my opponent, playing to the extreme right wing by attacking children and healthcare workers. Healthcare decisions should be made by patients and doctors—not people like John Rose and Bill Lee. And definitely not by whatever Matt Walsh is. pic.twitter.com/e6RYTHsKeS — Randal Cooper for TN 6 (@CooperforTN6) September 21, 2022

Randal, castrating and mutilating a child is not a “health care decision.” It’s abuse. I shouldn’t have to explain this to you. https://t.co/0PKmgURrAt — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2022

Walsh shouldn’t have to explain it to anybody. And yet, when he generously does explain it, he’s made out to be the enemy.

Hey @FBI and @TheJusticeDept and @MNPDNashville Matt Walsh is targeting Vanderbilt Hospital the same way he targeted Boston's Children's Hospital. Please intervene before another one of his followers starts calling in bomb threats or worse. https://t.co/l3VfgukrOl — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) September 20, 2022

Matt Walsh sits around every day and bitches about the left’s social media bullies and this whole cancer culture thing and then he turns his mob lose on Vanderbilt. I would not be surprised to see one of these doctors get killed and it would be mob justice. Pure & simple. — Jeff Kemp (@jkempcpa) September 21, 2022

You are a liar and are going to get people hurt or killed. — Eric Whitney (@EricExtempore) September 21, 2022

@TwitterSupport just gonna let him move on to this one, are you? gonna let it ride until matt gets people killed? — name but also a little joke (@bearsaremean) September 20, 2022

Matt Walsh is going to get lots of innocent people killed with his lies, and @TwitterSafety refuses to do anything about it. This is terrorism. https://t.co/Novm7OXr7u — 🇺🇦🇵🇸🇦🇲 Rylee (they/she) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@RyleeDinoGirl) September 21, 2022

This is VERY dangerous, and these things result in people being killed A children's hospital got several threats of violence due to transphobic misinformation and fearmongering from these people, and Matt Walsh started targeting another one today (3/3) — ultrarotom (vegan btw) (@ultrarotom) September 21, 2022

Not content with his fans sending bomb and death threats to one hospital, Matt Walsh has decided to focus on a hospital closer to home for his fans to send death threats and bomb threats. Matt Walsh is trying to get doctors killed. pic.twitter.com/ofU9D3bYTX — Dark Birdon Rising (@GulpofMagpies) September 20, 2022

Vanderbilt medical center has had to shift medical appointments for its trans clinic to virtual telehealth appointments as a result of threats being made. Matt Walsh is inciting a terror campaign against a hospital and disrupting care. He will get people hurt or killed. — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) September 21, 2022

Clearly the memo about Matt Walsh has gone out.

Leftists are trying to get me arrested for factually reporting on Vanderbilt’s transgender clinic https://t.co/gMHMaeWbAo — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2022

Is there anything to this refrain beyond “we want to jail people who report what we do?” https://t.co/a7B2cv6Moz — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 21, 2022

We know that the FBI is a clown show these days, but we’d like to think even a clown show can figure out that Matt Walsh is not the bad guy here.

No dude. No. Posting videos of @VUMChealth own employees words and own information does not constitute violence. What does constitute violence though, is convincing children to permanently alter their bodies and become hospital "big bucks" as the only way to ease their struggle — Jösh Stevenson (@ifihadastick) September 21, 2022

Exactly. Thank you.

I'm reporting on what the hospital is doing and providing extensive documentation and video evidence. You are desperate to shut down any conversation about the drugging and mutilation of children because you know you cannot defend it. https://t.co/wNIf7bvCeD — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2022

This is their only tactic. We shed light on their own behavior and they cry "incitement." It's a pathetic, gutless, dishonest ploy. And it won't work. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2022

