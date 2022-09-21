Matt Walsh had already made a name for himself before the transgenderism debate was brought to the forefront. But now that trans activism is front and center, the subject has become a very passionate one for him. He’s done a lot of work to understand the roots of radical trans activism — and to expose the realities of radical trans activism.

Apparently, he and his team have been carefully researching and documenting what goes on at the Clinic for Transgender Health at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and what they’ve discovered has shocked them beyond even their worst expectations.

BREAKING: My team and I have been investigating the transgender clinic at Vanderbilt here in Nashville. Vanderbilt drugs, chemically castrates, and performs double mastectomies on minors. But it gets worse. Here is what we found. Let's start at the beginning. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

The following thread is nothing short of stomach-turning. And it’s absolutely vital that you read it.

Vanderbilt opened its trans clinic in 2018. During a lecture the same year, Dr. Shayne Taylor explained how she convinced Nashville to get into the gender transition game. She emphasized that it's a "big money maker," especially because the surgeries require a lot of "follow ups" pic.twitter.com/zedM7HBCBe — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

Vanderbilt was apparently concerned that not all of its staff would be on board. Dr. Ellen Clayton warned that "conscientious objections" are "problematic." Anyone who decides not to be involved in transition surgeries due to "religious beliefs" will face "consequences" pic.twitter.com/CgNicrG4Mg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

In case the objectors hadn't gotten the memo, Vanderbilt unveiled a program called "Trans Buddies." The "buddies" are trans activists from the community who attend appointments with trans patients, monitoring the doctors to guard against "unsafe" behavior such as misgendering pic.twitter.com/KyYUdRHrrP — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

Vanderbilt makes their Trans Buddies available to children, too. They make lots of "services" available to children, including chemical castration. Though at some point in the last month they removed explicit admission of this fact from their site. Here's the archived screenshot pic.twitter.com/X9nBpSxTC1 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

But they must have forgot to delete a video from Vanderbilt Psychiatry’s Youtube channel back in 2020 which admits explicitly that they will give and have given irreversible hormone drugs to children as young as 13. pic.twitter.com/Qn48zWoJ1N — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

After they have drugged and sterilized the kids, Vanderbilt — as explained in this video presentation by plastic surgeon Julien Winocour and Physician’s Assistant Shalyn Vanderbloemen — will happily perform double mastectomies on adolescent girls. pic.twitter.com/SRvtytflsk — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

So, let’s review. Vanderbilt got into the gender transition game admittedly in large part because it is very financially profitable. They then threatened any staff members who objected, and enlisted a gang of trans activists to act as surveillance in order to force compliance. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

They now castrate, sterilize, and mutilate minors as well as adults, while apparently taking steps to hide this activity from the public view. This is what "health care" has become in modern America. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

Do you feel sick yet? Good. It means you have a conscience and know systematic abuse when you see it.

And evidently Vanderbilt Medical Center is very upset that you saw it, because they’ve attempted to flush it all down the memory hole:

BREAKING: After my report, Vanderbilt’s transgender clinic has deleted their entire website. Literally the whole thing. They’re removing everything. pic.twitter.com/9kAbORA7OY — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2022

Don’t worry, we knew this would happen and have spent the past week saving videos and screenshots. We have it all. They can’t hide it now. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2022

No matter how hard they try. The truth is out there, and we all see it.

We are shocked by what we have seen in these videos. We would hope that VUMC would make better decisions. There is nothing healthy about mutilating the bodies of minor children. We need an investigation into VUMC putting profits ahead of children immediately. https://t.co/WzoyLGlMlz — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 20, 2022

What @MattWalshBlog discovered at Vanderbilt is horrific. Children are being permanently, physically altered for financial gain – it is inexcusable. I stand with @BillLeeTN in calling for an investigation.https://t.co/t5fRKf93io — John Rose (@JohnRoseforTN) September 21, 2022

There absolutely needs to be a formal investigation of what’s been going on at the Clinic for Transgender “Health.” It sure as hell hasn’t been anything healthy.

The governor of Tennessee is calling for an investigation into Vanderbilt after my report this afternoon. Legislators on the state and national level have also responded. We are not going to let up. We will shut this down. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2022

We are not just reporting on this. We are going to put a stop to it. Stay tuned. https://t.co/XarLFWJnMA — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2022

Don’t worry. We will.

Update:

Woke leftists accuse Matt Walsh of trying to ‘get people hurt or killed’ for exposing what goes on at Vanderbilt trans clinic https://t.co/ljv1YcAEbO — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 21, 2022

