Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s recent remarks in which she professed that she is unable to define the word “woman” still have a lot of people talking, critics and defenders alike.

No matter where you fall on the discussion, there’s no disputing that it’s a vital discussion to be having. And it’s one that the Daily Wire is ready to tackle head-on:

https://t.co/tfFAJA71BY Subscribe at https://t.co/4jPHQ10ZLG to find out if any Leftist in America can answer this question. https://t.co/P9Erk9xO0y — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 24, 2022

Talk about perfect timing. The debate over Ketanji Brown Jackson’s remarks actually serves as the perfect lead-in for Matt Walsh’s new film project, “What is a Woman?”

Take a look:

I have been all over the globe on a secret mission to finally get an answer to the question of our generation. I managed to get into a room with some of the leading “experts” in the world. Soon their answers (and non-answers) will be revealed. pic.twitter.com/pKeT2bgiKc — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 24, 2022

I talked to academics, doctors, sex change surgeons, therapists, psychiatrists, trans activists, and politicians. I asked them simple questions and watched gender ideology crumble right in front of my eyes. You’ll see for yourself soon. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 24, 2022

Matt Walsh is himself a pretty polarizing figure. But that doesn’t mean that when it comes to radical trans activism, he doesn’t have points to make that aren’t worth making.

Have you considered asking a biologist? — Milky 🐮 (@Milkym0o) March 24, 2022

Hmmm … biologists aren’t among the experts listed in Walsh’s tweet, but we assume that he’s spoken to people who went to school to learn things like the basic biological differences between biological men and biological women.

Perfect timing. Also will somebody tell me what the hell I am, I’m a woman I need help figuring it out. https://t.co/nbVu20YbVK — Kristin (@Sodangfancy100) March 24, 2022

For what it’s worth, radical trans activists are already very wound up about “What is a Woman?”

the far right and their obsession of maintaining traditional gender ideology is absolutely absurd lol https://t.co/px96PPg2vr — tay (@tay_samps) March 24, 2022

This little video will be full of lies, fake facts, misinformation, discriminatory statements, and overall BS cloaked in faux words of compassion and concern because its what transphobes and bigots like Matt Walsh do. #TransRightsAreHumanRights #TransWomenAreWomen https://t.co/91OPof2cGK — 🇺🇦🌼🏳️‍⚧️Terri⚧Ellen🏳️‍⚧️🌼🇺🇦 (@_TerriEllen) March 24, 2022

Well, it’s finally out. Here’s the faux documentary @MattWalshBlog tried to trick me into joining. Please go ratio this tweet to hell. https://t.co/PdXfvI3uPl — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) March 24, 2022

Should be an interesting watch, to say the least.

