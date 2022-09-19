Radio and TV show host Charlamagne tha God is no Republican apologist or advocate. Let’s get that straight.

That said, though, on occasion, he’s had the guts to call out bad behavior on the Democratic side. And that’s exactly what he did last Thursday on his Comedy Central show, “Hell of a Week.”

CHARLAMAGNE: DeSantis is "GENIUS" for Exposing Democrats by Sending Illegal Immigrants to Martha's Vineyard pic.twitter.com/pTyNNuNQRS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 19, 2022

Here’s what Charlamagne said:

“For months, Republican governors have sent busloads of illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities like New York, D.C., and Chicago, with the message of, “If you like them so much, they’re yours, OK? Well, just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis upped the game by sending two planefuls (sic) of immigrants to the East Coast, elites’ favorite vacation island, Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. I personally think it’s genius. But I wish that governors like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott would give Democratic governors and mayors more of a heads-up, because then, that would expose the hypocrisy of the Democrats, which is they don’t want immigrants here, either.“

Did you catch that glance sideways after he said “genius”? The look of shock on the panelists’ faces and the awkward laughter? Charlamagne knew that what he was saying probably wouldn’t go over well with his audience, but he said it anyway because it was the truth. Democratic governors and sanctuary city mayors decrying DeSantis and Abbott’s actions are, in fact, flaming NIMBY hypocrites.

He is not wrong https://t.co/fOcwzZDJT0 — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) September 19, 2022

Not only is he not wrong, but he’s right. (And as far as we can tell, he’s still black.)

Charlamagne gets it. Im not a big Desantis guy but he did exactly that, exposed them for who they really are, and Dems refuse to call it that. https://t.co/YT5iM4UP31 — Austin Wolff (@awrule1) September 19, 2022

there ya go. the left loses on this issue because their policy preferences are extremely far left now. the vineyard could've handled this situation better and then threw responsibility to the state. https://t.co/HCqGUM4dAh — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) September 19, 2022

Democrats could learn a lesson from this.

But they won’t.

