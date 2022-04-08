In an interview on The Breakfast Club podcast, Treasury Secretary Pete Buttigieg seemed a little stunned when Charlamagne tha God told him that many Black Americans feel that Dems haven’t kept their promises.

From the clip:

Charlamagne: You do realize, Pete, a lot of Black people feel Democrats have kept no promises since they’ve been been in office.

Buttigieg: Really?

Charlamagne: Yes. Reverend Al has said that a million times.

Buttigieg: Look, I get it.

Have a watch:

LOL at “Really?”:

Trending

Now, based on his history as mayor of South Bend, we KNOW that he knows that Black Americans are saying this about Dems but he’s in total damage control mode for the administration instead of being honest:

Here’s the extended clip where he *attempts* to spin Biden’s agenda:

Dems: Maybe stop going on this show?

We’d like to point out that Charlamagne is a big Buttigieg fan, too. From 2019:

And he supported Buttigieg after Kamala Harris dropped out in December 2019:

Exit question: Is the spin from today’s interview “blowing smile up the Black community’s a**” or not?

***

Related:

Pete Buttigieg thinks Florida’s new law will ‘kill kids’ (inflation & gas prices also DeSantis’ fault)

‘Let them buy TESLAS!’ Pete Buttigieg says tough t*tty to Americans struggling with crazy-expensive prices at the pump (watch)

Chasten Buttigieg lets us know that Gov. Ron DeSantis can’t make the LGBTQ community disappear with a pen

‘Help me make sense of this’: Allow Pete Buttigieg to explain how you can avoid being hit by rising gas prices

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CharlamagnePete Buttigieg

Recommended Twitchy Video