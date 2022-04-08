In an interview on The Breakfast Club podcast, Treasury Secretary Pete Buttigieg seemed a little stunned when Charlamagne tha God told him that many Black Americans feel that Dems haven’t kept their promises.

From the clip:

Charlamagne: You do realize, Pete, a lot of Black people feel Democrats have kept no promises since they’ve been been in office. Buttigieg: Really? Charlamagne: Yes. Reverend Al has said that a million times. Buttigieg: Look, I get it.

Have a watch:

Pete Buttigieg looks absolutely stunned when he's told that Democrats have let down black Americans. pic.twitter.com/R8mo7ppXpH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2022

LOL at “Really?”:

Now, based on his history as mayor of South Bend, we KNOW that he knows that Black Americans are saying this about Dems but he’s in total damage control mode for the administration instead of being honest:

he was mayor of south bend and this still surprises him? Lol https://t.co/7cJZhlCEHa — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) April 8, 2022

Here’s the extended clip where he *attempts* to spin Biden’s agenda:

. @SecretaryPete speaks on promises made by the Biden Administration… Full convo is up now on our YouTube page! pic.twitter.com/LPjLHg6AA4 — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) April 8, 2022

Dems: Maybe stop going on this show?

I legit do not understand why Dems go on @cthagod’s show anymore bc he trips all of them up By FAR the toughest left-of center interviewer in the game right now https://t.co/n9urmJcXan — Ben Rajadurai (@brajadurai) April 8, 2022

We’d like to point out that Charlamagne is a big Buttigieg fan, too. From 2019:

"The Breakfast Club" co-host Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) says Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg "looks good for the spotlight," adding that no matter the outcome, he's "gonna have a bright future in politics" https://t.co/aO3O2if9wC pic.twitter.com/OHmMH0xBbu — CNN (@CNN) April 30, 2019

And he supported Buttigieg after Kamala Harris dropped out in December 2019:

Pete Buttigieg sits down for a conversation with Charlamagne tha God in his hometown of Monks Corner, South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/ghAundgvWR — Justin Gomez (@JustinGomezABC) January 24, 2020

Exit question: Is the spin from today’s interview “blowing smile up the Black community’s a**” or not?

Charlamagne Tha God says presidential candidate, Mayor Pete Buttigieg “is not just blowing smile up the Black community’s ass”… that is good to know! pic.twitter.com/3KAa06r658 — HBCU Buzz (@HBCUBuzz) January 25, 2020

***

Related:

Pete Buttigieg thinks Florida’s new law will ‘kill kids’ (inflation & gas prices also DeSantis’ fault)

‘Let them buy TESLAS!’ Pete Buttigieg says tough t*tty to Americans struggling with crazy-expensive prices at the pump (watch)

Chasten Buttigieg lets us know that Gov. Ron DeSantis can’t make the LGBTQ community disappear with a pen

‘Help me make sense of this’: Allow Pete Buttigieg to explain how you can avoid being hit by rising gas prices

Recommended Twitchy Video