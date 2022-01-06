Joe Biden dedicated some of his speech to attacking his predecessor for falsely claiming that the 2020 election was illegitimate. And indeed, Donald Trump was wrong to push that narrative.

What Biden left out of his speech, though, was that he himself had at least once gladly indulged the notion that the 2016 election was rigged by Russia and that Donald Trump was an illegitimate president.

That sentiment was shared by none other than Biden’s illustrious second banana Kamala Harris:

Ah.

What a difference a (D) makes, huh?

There’d be riots!

They’ll never take accountability for any of it.

She’d do both herself and the American public a favor if she’d just go away.

