Joe Biden dedicated some of his speech to attacking his predecessor for falsely claiming that the 2020 election was illegitimate. And indeed, Donald Trump was wrong to push that narrative.

What Biden left out of his speech, though, was that he himself had at least once gladly indulged the notion that the 2016 election was rigged by Russia and that Donald Trump was an illegitimate president.

Here’s Joe Biden in 2020 telling a woman that he absolutely agrees with her that Donald Trump is an illegitimate president pic.twitter.com/7zwYcEZWv0 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 6, 2022

That sentiment was shared by none other than Biden’s illustrious second banana Kamala Harris:

FLASHBACK: Two years ago, Kamala Harris explicitly agreed with the claim that the 2016 election was "illegitimate," and that Donald Trump was an "illegitimate" president. pic.twitter.com/8HJJKqkin1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 6, 2022

Ah.

Back when doubting the integrity of an election was allowed… https://t.co/gh7kbLpymF — Reice (@Reice868) January 6, 2022

What a difference a (D) makes, huh?

And then, this person made 9/11 and Pearl Harbor comparisons today. Can you imagine if Mike Pence ever did the same? https://t.co/90g1lD5DH6 — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 6, 2022

There’d be riots!

Every single one of them push election conspiracies. Every. Single. One. They have no moral authority over any one of us. https://t.co/NaMsKjrfbO — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 6, 2022

Lot of lessons about slippery slopes to be observed today. https://t.co/LBXdYFlNOv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2022

This is part of the problem. Not the whole problem, because 1/6 was far worse; but Dems have never come to terms with how they made the slippery slope more slippery. https://t.co/zGJQn7Ncfv — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 6, 2022

They’ll never take accountability for any of it.

Harris both peddled the claim that the '16 election was illegitimate and egged on rioters in the summer of 2020. She should sit and be quiet today. https://t.co/BrRQRWJiPp — Foster (@foster_type) January 6, 2022

She’d do both herself and the American public a favor if she’d just go away.

***

