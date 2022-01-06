In his speech today â€” and on Twitter â€” President Joe Biden reminded his audience that the January 6 riots happened because his predecessor had been trying to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

Last year, for the first time in our history, a president who just lost an election tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol. But they failed. And on this day of remembrance we must make sure that such an attack never happens again. â€” President Biden (@POTUS) January 6, 2022

Here is the truth: The former president of the United States has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. Heâ€™s done so because he values power over principle. Because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or Constitution. â€” President Biden (@POTUS) January 6, 2022

Donald Trump was absolutely wrong to have pushed a stolen-election narrative.

And you know what? So was Joe Biden. Itâ€™s entirely possible that Joe Biden in his senility has already forgotten what heâ€™s said in the past. Itâ€™s also possible that heâ€™s content to lie to the American public, because he does that all the time.

In either case, itâ€™s incumbent upon us to not let him off the hook for violating his own purported principles:

Hereâ€™s Joe Biden in 2020 telling a woman that he absolutely agrees with her that Donald Trump is an illegitimate president pic.twitter.com/7zwYcEZWv0 â€” Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 6, 2022

After jokingly (we think) suggesting that the woman become his vice president, Joe Biden affirm that he absolutely â€” his word, not ours â€” agrees with her. Maybe heâ€™s saying it just to make her and the rest of the audience happy. Maybe heâ€™s saying it because he actually believes that Donald Trump did not legitimately win the 2016 election.

At this point, it almost doesnâ€™t matter. Because once again, Joe Biden engaged in the very sort of behavior that he decried in his speech today.

Biden sounds like an insurrectionist here. https://t.co/RqCcTUkbHa â€” AdamInHTownTX (LGBFJB+ Supporter) (@AdamInHTownTX) January 6, 2022

Themâ€™s the rules Democrats want to play by, right?

Can you fact check Biden here? https://t.co/xie2u580TZ â€” e-beth (@ebeth360) January 6, 2022

Get PolitiFact and Glenn Kessler on this, too.

This went on incessantly during the last two Republican presidencieshttps://t.co/LSTbykAS3W https://t.co/3Q6BHMJ1Ux â€” Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 6, 2022

Sure did. But:

When liberals say it, itâ€™s cool. https://t.co/Uu6pO2lJmx â€” Pierre Son (@SirPierreSon) January 6, 2022

Funny how that works.

She says he's an illegitimate president who stole the presidency with with the help of "Vlad." "Folks, I agreeâ€¦" January 6 was terrible, but it didn't happen in a vacuum and the hypocrisy today is nauseating. https://t.co/nGKmw74uR8 â€” Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 6, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video