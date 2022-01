In his speech today — and on Twitter — President Joe Biden reminded his audience that the January 6 riots happened because his predecessor had been trying to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

Last year, for the first time in our history, a president who just lost an election tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol. But they failed. And on this day of remembrance we must make sure that such an attack never happens again. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 6, 2022

Here is the truth: The former president of the United States has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power over principle. Because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or Constitution. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 6, 2022

Donald Trump was absolutely wrong to have pushed a stolen-election narrative.

And you know what? So was Joe Biden. It’s entirely possible that Joe Biden in his senility has already forgotten what he’s said in the past. It’s also possible that he’s content to lie to the American public, because he does that all the time.

In either case, it’s incumbent upon us to not let him off the hook for violating his own purported principles:

Here’s Joe Biden in 2020 telling a woman that he absolutely agrees with her that Donald Trump is an illegitimate president pic.twitter.com/7zwYcEZWv0 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 6, 2022

After jokingly (we think) suggesting that the woman become his vice president, Joe Biden affirm that he absolutely — his word, not ours — agrees with her. Maybe he’s saying it just to make her and the rest of the audience happy. Maybe he’s saying it because he actually believes that Donald Trump did not legitimately win the 2016 election.

At this point, it almost doesn’t matter. Because once again, Joe Biden engaged in the very sort of behavior that he decried in his speech today.

Biden sounds like an insurrectionist here. https://t.co/RqCcTUkbHa — AdamInHTownTX (LGBFJB+ Supporter) (@AdamInHTownTX) January 6, 2022

Them’s the rules Democrats want to play by, right?

Can you fact check Biden here? https://t.co/xie2u580TZ — e-beth (@ebeth360) January 6, 2022

Get PolitiFact and Glenn Kessler on this, too.

This went on incessantly during the last two Republican presidencieshttps://t.co/LSTbykAS3W https://t.co/3Q6BHMJ1Ux — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 6, 2022

Sure did. But:

When liberals say it, it’s cool. https://t.co/Uu6pO2lJmx — Pierre Son (@SirPierreSon) January 6, 2022

Funny how that works.

She says he's an illegitimate president who stole the presidency with with the help of "Vlad." "Folks, I agree…" January 6 was terrible, but it didn't happen in a vacuum and the hypocrisy today is nauseating. https://t.co/nGKmw74uR8 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 6, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video