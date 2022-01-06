In his speech today â€” and on Twitter â€” President Joe Biden reminded his audience that the January 6 riots happened because his predecessor had been trying to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

Donald Trump was absolutely wrong to have pushed a stolen-election narrative.

And you know what? So was Joe Biden. Itâ€™s entirely possible that Joe Biden in his senility has already forgotten what heâ€™s said in the past. Itâ€™s also possible that heâ€™s content to lie to the American public, because he does that all the time.

In either case, itâ€™s incumbent upon us to not let him off the hook for violating his own purported principles:

After jokingly (we think) suggesting that the woman become his vice president, Joe Biden affirm that he absolutely â€” his word, not ours â€” agrees with her. Maybe heâ€™s saying it just to make her and the rest of the audience happy. Maybe heâ€™s saying it because he actually believes that Donald Trump did not legitimately win the 2016 election.

At this point, it almost doesnâ€™t matter. Because once again, Joe Biden engaged in the very sort of behavior that he decried in his speech today.

Themâ€™s the rules Democrats want to play by, right?

Get PolitiFact and Glenn Kessler on this, too.

Sure did. But:

Funny how that works.

