Let’s just start out by saying that Joe Biden’s speech today was not as outright terrible as it could have been. He even managed to deliver his remarks largely coherently, which is legitimately refreshing. And, unlike Kamala Harris, he didn’t compare January 6 to Pearl Harbor or 9/11, so that’s good.

But if you’re worried that we’re going to sit here and fawn over it, no need to fret. Because this line alone is enough to make your eyes roll right out of your head:

Biden: "You can't love your country only when you win." — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 6, 2022

He actually said it. With a straight face and everything:

Biden: "You can't love your country only when you win. You can't obey the law only when it is convenient. You can't be patriotic when you embrace and enable lies." pic.twitter.com/07aAAzQL28 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 6, 2022

Sorry, Joe. But we can’t let this one slide.

And we’re not going to.

It's almost as if you have zero recollection of Trump's 4 years in office as you cried like a petulant child — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) January 6, 2022

Ummm, did he sleep through 2000-2008 and 2016-2020? https://t.co/t6AmCRXHvS — Evan Power (@EvanPower) January 6, 2022

Good Lord.

Lmfaooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo — Nokoni (@BoyNokoni) January 6, 2022

he said, without any trace of irony — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) January 6, 2022

Oh my God the irony pic.twitter.com/upmDR0kPuc — Tony Perkis (@CampHopeOwner) January 6, 2022

The lack of self awareness here is astounding. — Teran Johnson (@TeranJSports) January 6, 2022

Can anyone help Joe out?

Please send this man and his party a mirror https://t.co/MealWPYVnw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 6, 2022

STAT!

